Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarket: Souk Al Marfa

Shopping centers: Deira Mall, Night Souk

Oriental bazaars: Gold Souk, Spice Souk

Restaurants: Bait Al Zain Mandi, The Coffee Collection, Miyako, Paluta, Yahya Seafood Restaurant.

Water parks: Splash Water World, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Beaches: Dubai Islands Beach, RV Park, Dog beach.





There are also water sports centers where you can rent a jet ski, yacht, water ski or diving equipment: Big Dot Tours, iSKI Club, ScubaCaribe and Dubai Island Beach Watersports.





Transportation accessibility:

The islands are connected to the big land by the Infinity Bridge, which connects to major highways Abu Baker Al Siddique Street and Al Khaleej Street. Two more bridges are planned for the future.





There is no metro station here yet, but in just 10 minutes you can reach the nearest Gold Souq Metro Station by buses that run regularly between the islands and the mainland.





One of the advantages of the neighborhood is its close proximity to Dubai International Airport (DXB), a 17-minute drive away.