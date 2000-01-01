UAE
Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties

Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Fakhruddin Properties
Total area
from 78 m² to 177 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 200 000 AEDfrom 27 860 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%220 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%88000 AED
Before the completion date
30%660 000 AED
Handover
60%1 320 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Pricefrom 2 200 000 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 - 87
2 200 000 - 2 950 000
27 860 - 33 745
3 bedrooms
165 - 177
6 000 000 - 7 000 000
36 182 - 39 346

Description

Two interconnected towers form a complex in the prestigious part of Central Island, Dubai Islands. The creators of this project offer a reimagining of luxurious seaside living in Dubai, with an emphasis on health and mindfulness. Whether indoors or outdoors, staying at Hatimi means that the magnificent blue waters of the Persian Gulf, golden sun, and white sand become your constant view. Key Features – Fully furnished apartments with integrated smart home management systems. – Endless sea views. – A haven of tranquility and serenity in every sense – the complex includes a spa center, an infinity pool with floating verandas, a lounge area, and a café. A carp pond also serves as a secluded spot suitable for meditation. – Focus on a healthy and active lifestyle: a sports club, an outdoor yoga and aerobics area, and an aqua gym. – A greenhouse with hydroponics an eco-system of fresh local produce right at home. – A children's playground. Community Infrastructure The complex is located in the western part of Central Island - a zone of luxurious resorts and hotels. Here, residents will find restaurants, clubs, and green open spaces. It's also the future art and cultural district. Proximity to the sea creates infrastructure for extreme water sports and beach leisure. In addition, residents have access to two golf courses. Location Advantages The beach is 2 minutes away. The Cruise Terminal is a 20-minute drive from the complex. Dubai World Trade Centre and DIFC are 25 and 30 minutes away by car, respectively, with Business Bay 30 minutes away. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace