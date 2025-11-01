Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 81 m² to 299 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 81 m²from 3 539 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 109 m²from 5 226 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 171 m²from 7 316 000 AED
A company that offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector and turn dreams into reality. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients.
What DAMAC Properties is loved for:
high quality;
individuality of projects;
attention to detail;
top locations;
wide range of services.
The developer offers residential complexes with a variety of entertainment facilities: golf courses, wave pools, — thus setting quality standards.