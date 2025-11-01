Catalog
A company that offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector and turn dreams into reality. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients.


What DAMAC Properties is loved for:

high quality;

individuality of projects;

attention to detail;

top locations;

wide range of services.


The developer offers residential complexes with a variety of entertainment facilities: golf courses, wave pools, — thus setting quality standards.

14 offers
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi Street, 1/1A
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 81 m² to 299 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 81 m²from 3 539 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 109 m²from 5 226 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 171 m²from 7 316 000 AED
from 3 539 000 AEDfrom 37 797 AED/m²
DAMAC Bay by Cavalli
DAMAC Bay by Cavalli
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 99/12
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 114 m² to 505 m²
Down payment
1 bedroomfrom 114 m²from 3 882 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 175 m²from 9 013 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 505 m²from 28 507 000 AED
from 3 882 000 AEDfrom 33 863 AED/m²
Canal Heights 1&2
Canal Heights 1&2
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Asayel Street, 95
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 80 m² to 433 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 818 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 124 m²from 3 492 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 204 m²from 5 710 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 411 m²from 18 130 000 AED
from 2 818 000 AEDfrom 18 249 AED/m²
Utopia by Damac
Utopia by Damac
140, 103rd Street, Al Hebiah 3, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 1259 m² to 1259 m²
Down payment20%
5 bedroomsfrom 1259 m²from 18 087 000 AED
from 18 087 000 AEDfrom 14 363 AED/m²
DAMAC Casa
DAMAC Casa
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Al Safouh Second, Concord Tower
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 85 m² to 315 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 85 m²from 2 650 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 133 m²from 4 084 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 189 m²from 5 776 000 AED
from 2 650 000 AEDfrom 27 082 AED/m²
Morocco
Morocco
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 5, Damac Lagoons
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 212 m² to 2366 m²
Down payment20%
4 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 2 988 000 AED
6 bedroomsfrom 2366 m²from 34 032 000 AED
from 2 988 000 AEDfrom 14 070 AED/m²
Volta
Volta
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 95 m² to 220 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 95 m²from 2 496 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 129 m²from 3 032 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 211 m²from 6 316 000 AED
from 2 496 000 AEDfrom 23 190 AED/m²
Golf Greens at Damac Hills
Golf Greens at Damac Hills
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 15/1
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 62 m² to 459 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 1 329 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 124 m²from 1 897 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 361 m²from 4 940 000 AED
from 1 329 000 AEDfrom 13 227 AED/m²
Altitude de Grisogono
Altitude de Grisogono
Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 83 m² to 189 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 83 m²from 2 400 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 121 m²from 3 989 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 187 m²from 6 275 000 AED
from 2 400 000 AEDfrom 28 898 AED/m²
Cavalli Couture
Cavalli Couture
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Al Wasl, Al Wasl Road, 2/2
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 357 m² to 565 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 357 m²from 21 617 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 469 m²from 27 234 000 AED
from 21 617 000 AEDfrom 58 048 AED/m²
Chic Tower
Chic Tower
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Chic Tower
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 43 m² to 777 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 43 m²from 1 610 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 81 m²from 2 744 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 141 m²from 4 277 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 777 m²from 27 698 000 AED
from 1 610 000 AEDfrom 29 071 AED/m²
Harbour Lights
Harbour Lights
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 190 m² to 236 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 190 m²from 6 666 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 236 m²from 8 261 000 AED
from 6 666 000 AEDfrom 34 981 AED/m²
Safa Two
Safa Two
Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 67 m² to 1359 m²
Down payment15%
Studiofrom 67 m²from 2 207 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 74 m²from 2 492 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 108 m²from 3 616 000 AED
2 more
from 2 207 000 AEDfrom 22 822 AED/m²
Canal Crown
Canal Crown
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 160
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 80 m² to 408 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 412 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 120 m²from 3 490 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 187 m²from 6 475 000 AED
from 2 412 000 AEDfrom 23 028 AED/m²
