A company that offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector and turn dreams into reality. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients.





What DAMAC Properties is loved for:

high quality;

individuality of projects;

attention to detail;

top locations;

wide range of services.





The developer offers residential complexes with a variety of entertainment facilities: golf courses, wave pools, — thus setting quality standards.