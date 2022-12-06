UAE
Canal Heights

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Asayel Street, 95
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 123 m² to 417 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 4
Start price3 518 000 AED
from 3 518 000 AED
from 28 099 AED/m²
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Sales launchQ1 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 518 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Shop650 m
Medical center2 km

About project

New project with exclusive design from the De Grisogono jewelry house is located on the Dubai Water Canal shore. Discover a dynamic lifestyle and always be at the center of cultural, business, and entertainment events in Dubai.

The complex has 376 branded studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, functional spaces, and 3.4-meter ceilings. The apartments are equipped with spacious balconies, which can be furnished as an additional relaxation area. The windows offer stunning views of the surroundings, the picturesque canal, and the famous Business Bay district. On-site amenities include a landscaped pool, green relaxation area, gym, children's playground, and tennis court. The parking is located on the ground floor. Choithrams Bay Square, West Zone Fresh Supermarket, and Spinnneys, Blossom Downtown Nursery Dubai, UFC GYM Business Bay and THE KANA CAFE are all within a 5-10 minute drive. South Ridge Park and Dubai Water Canal Walk are also within the same distance, where you can spend time with your whole family. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located at the intersection of Marasi Dr and Al Asayel St, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Bay Square 2 and Bay Square 1 bus stops are located in close proximity. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
123 - 149
3 518 000 - 4 648 000
28 099 - 34 447
3 bedrooms
290 - 290
12 615 000 - 12 615 000
43 382 - 43 382
4 bedrooms
417 - 417
18 130 000 - 18 130 000
43 380 - 43 380

Infrastructure

