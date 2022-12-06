Canal Heights

The complex has 376 branded studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, functional spaces, and 3.4-meter ceilings. The apartments are equipped with spacious balconies, which can be furnished as an additional relaxation area. The windows offer stunning views of the surroundings, the picturesque canal, and the famous Business Bay district. On-site amenities include a landscaped pool, green relaxation area, gym, children's playground, and tennis court. The parking is located on the ground floor. Choithrams Bay Square, West Zone Fresh Supermarket, and Spinnneys, Blossom Downtown Nursery Dubai, UFC GYM Business Bay and THE KANA CAFE are all within a 5-10 minute drive. South Ridge Park and Dubai Water Canal Walk are also within the same distance, where you can spend time with your whole family. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located at the intersection of Marasi Dr and Al Asayel St, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Bay Square 2 and Bay Square 1 bus stops are located in close proximity. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More