What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai

Practically no property transaction in Dubai can be done without a broker. A specialist needs to know all the nuances of the offered property in order to keep clients happy. However, developers may keep silent about some features of their projects, wishing to sell studios and apartments in a new complex.





Here we tell brokers what factors to pay attention to in order to safely find a marketable property for a client.





Check the information

Often developers praise their projects, ‘forgetting’ to tell about important details.





‘Yes, the complex may currently have a marvellous view of the sea. However, the developer is unlikely to say that in a couple of years, instead of a gorgeous beach, the owners will see another new building.’









Look for reviews from real people about the accommodation already created by the developer. This is how you can find out about a non-ideal air-conditioning system in a built complex or a delay in the delivery date. Before offering clients a property, make sure that the developer and his quality standards are reliable. Over time, you will be able to identify the pros and cons of the selling projects at a glance. And at the beginning of the journey, you need to try and adapt.





Prepare for differences

Usually, the purpose of the demo version of the apartment (showroom) 一 to show as accurately as possible how the future apartment will look like. However, not all developers are able to fulfil this task. Therefore, after the delivery of the apartment often turns out that the Italian marble tiles ‘turns’ into ordinary ceramic tiles. No one is immune from such situations, but the task of the broker 一 minimise the risks. Offer property only from trusted property developers.





Watch out for deadlines

Delayed construction in the UAE 一 is a rare thing. Requirements for developers have been tightened many times, and now buyers are protected from all sides. For example, the money is not paid directly to the developer, but into an escrow account. They are kept there until the work is at the finish line. Also, any developer must have a financial guarantee that will be used for construction.









However, it is too early to say that 100% of developers are perfectly following the project delivery schedule. Some developers take liberties and keep stalling until the last minute. In this case, investors lose money which they could have already received, for example, from renting out an apartment. Therefore, before recommending a particular residential complex to a client, make sure the developer has at least three ready-made quality projects in its portfolio.





Take into account mismatches

There are few such cases, but they do exist. Sometimes the property area can change during the construction process. If this happens upwards, the investor will have to pay extra for the extra metres. And if it is less 一 the client will be refunded the difference, but agree, it is not pleasant. Therefore, first get familiar with the rules of measurement of the developer. Some count the area of the apartment by the outer walls, while others 一 take into account the coefficient of wall area and ceiling height. Be careful so that your clients don't have to face being deceived in the future.





Compare prices

It happens that in the neighbouring location of another developer similar apartments are sold tens of percent cheaper. And the profitability is predicted to be higher. Before showing the property to an investor, make sure that your offer is the most favourable in the market. And then customers will not only return to you themselves, but also bring their acquaintances. It is proven that word of mouth 一 is the best PR for an entry-level broker.









Top 3 favourable projects for your clients

We gathered residential complexes from reliable developers, which will definitely appeal to any investor.





DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli 一 a modern residential complex from a reliable developer DAMAC together with the fashion house Cavalli. The main feature of the complex 一 stunning views of the sea and Dubai Marina. Residents will also have access to world-class amenities. Each lot has a balcony or terrace. The well-developed internal infrastructure will ensure a luxury lifestyle. The complex provides tropical lagoons with swimming pools, private beach, sauna, barbecue area, etc.

Handove: 3d quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 539 000





The Acres by Meraas 一 exclusive villas located in the Dubailand neighbourhood are ideal for clients who love comfort and privacy. The villas are finished using only natural materials. High ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and open floor plans will allow you to enjoy daily unity with nature and serenity. The internal infrastructure will appeal to both adults and children: an artificial lagoon with a waterfront, pedestrian paths for walking, tree houses and more.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 8 243 000





Orbis by Sobha Realty 一 a residential complex with strict design and premium finishes, located in Dubai's popular Motor City neighbourhood. The famous attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are all within a 15-20 minutes drive. However, one can easily find something to do in the complex too. Owners will have access to swimming pools, gym, yoga area, walking areas and more.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 982 344