Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The developer has become a symbol of luxury living, with all its properties setting standards of quality and elitism. 


What Sobha Realty is loved for:

- Customer centricity;

- Delivery of projects on time;

- World-class amenities;

- Attention to detail;

- Ideal location of the residences;

- Quality of construction materials and property in general.


Initially, Sobha Realty dealt exclusively with interior design. Over the years, however, it has evolved into one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE by skilfully combining quality and aesthetics. 

14 offers
320 Riverside Crescent
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 62 m² to 168 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 1 560 688 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 108 m²from 2 693 553 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 153 m²from 3 553 284 AED
from 1 560 688 AEDfrom 23 142 AED/m²
330 Riverside Crescent
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 69 m² to 84 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 605 147 AED
from 1 605 147 AEDfrom 23 142 AED/m²
Orbis by Sobha Realty
6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 49 m² to 93 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 49 m²from 965 070 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 91 m²from 1 781 928 AED
from 965 070 AEDfrom 19 375 AED/m²
Sobha One
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, 12nd Street, 112O
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 67 m² to 453 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 67 m²from 1 594 890 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 103 m²from 2 281 855 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 186 m²from 4 139 949 AED
2 more
from 1 594 890 AEDfrom 22 066 AED/m²
350 Riverside Crescent
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Bu Kadra
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 66 m² to 109 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 66 m²from 1 643 879 AED
from 1 643 879 AEDfrom 22 604 AED/m²
Skyscape by Sobha
Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 70 m² to 159 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 70 m²from 1 716 594 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 87 m²from 2 224 615 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 145 m²from 3 904 600 AED
from 1 716 594 AEDfrom 24 242 AED/m²
SeaHaven
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 1/44
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 78 m² to 2266 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 78 m²from 3 397 080 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 6 349 940 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 220 m²from 9 558 800 AED
3 more
from 3 397 080 AEDfrom 39 827 AED/m²
Hartland II Villas
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 1541 m² to 1630 m²
Down payment2%
6 bedroomsfrom 1541 m²from 58 348 540 AED
from 58 348 540 AEDfrom 37 856 AED/m²
Crest Grande
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/20
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 207 m² to 211 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 207 m²from 3 588 441 AED
from 3 588 441 AEDfrom 17 287 AED/m²
340 Riverside Crescent
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 64 m² to 87 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 64 m²from 1 588 150 AED
from 1 588 150 AEDfrom 23 734 AED/m²
Creek Vista Heights
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 80 m² to 94 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 1 907 950 AED
from 1 907 950 AEDfrom 23 412 AED/m²
Selene Beach Residences
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 47 m² to 200 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 47 m²from 1 106 863 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 60 m²from 1 409 476 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 166 m²from 4 170 515 AED
from 1 106 863 AEDfrom 23 142 AED/m²
Sobha Verde
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Thanyah 4, The Meadows 2, 11 Street, 12
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 96 m² to 185 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 96 m²from 2 020 688 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 126 m²from 2 663 583 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 165 m²from 3 733 973 AED
from 2 020 688 AEDfrom 20 990 AED/m²
Waves Opulence
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 214 m² to 214 m²
Down payment2%
3 bedroomsfrom 214 m²from 4 276 571 AED
from 4 276 571 AEDfrom 19 913 AED/m²
