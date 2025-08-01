Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The developer has become a symbol of luxury living, with all its properties setting standards of quality and elitism.





What Sobha Realty is loved for:

- Customer centricity;

- Delivery of projects on time;

- World-class amenities;

- Attention to detail;

- Ideal location of the residences;

- Quality of construction materials and property in general.





Initially, Sobha Realty dealt exclusively with interior design. Over the years, however, it has evolved into one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE by skilfully combining quality and aesthetics.