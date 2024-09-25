Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesSobha SkyVue

Sobha SkyVue

Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 212 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 266 625 AEDfrom 25 834 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
60%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    60%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors59, 41
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 80
1 266 625 – 2 209 340
25 834 – 27 394
2 bedrooms
83 – 107
2 161 200 – 2 992 052
25 834 – 27 771
3 bedrooms
136 – 212
3 610 516 – 5 665 126
26 372 – 27 610
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The embodiment of dynamic urban living in the heart of Dubai. Sobha SkyVue is an exclusive residential complex that seamlessly combines style and technological innovation. The project features the SkyVue Solair and SkyVue Spectra towers, offering luxurious residences filled with light and elegance. Key Features — A unique zigzag façade with panoramic glass walls, providing 360-degree views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, spa, yoga space, lounge area, children's play zones, and an open-air cinema. — A well-developed community with an international school, office spaces, a shopping center, and green parks for leisure and relaxation. Location Advantages Situated in the prestigious Sobha Hartland II, the project offers seamless access to Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail Road (E44), ensuring easy connectivity across the city. 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, 25 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 30 minutes to Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center4 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

News about project

  1. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
  2. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?04.11.2024
  3. How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property
    How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property28.10.2024
  4. Top 5 main signs of an illiquid apartment in Dubai
    Top 5 main signs of an illiquid apartment in Dubai21.10.2024
Item 1 of 5
CatalogMap