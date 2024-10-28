How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property

Brokers working in the property market in Dubai are often faced with the question, ‘Can I bring my pet with me?’ This question cannot be answered briefly, as not all projects and neighbourhoods in Dubai have pet-friendly status. Relocating to another country with pets requires careful preparation to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all involved.





Important rule

Know it yourself and teach your investors! Before you sign a sale purchase agreement for a property, you need to clarify in advance what kind of pets can be kept in a particular residential complex.





It turns out that not all pets can be allowed in Dubai . In this case, the Emirates are principal, and there is even a list of ‘tailed’, moving with which is prohibited. These include Rottweilers, American pitbull terriers, Doberman-pinchers and others. Why such restrictions? The fact is that the government of Dubai considered these breeds of dogs potentially dangerous and introduced restrictions for the sake of its citizens' peace.





Documents required for a pet to move

Packing a pet for a move to Dubai is no easier than packing a child. The pet will need a package of certificates and health documents. The hardest thing is not to get confused about the expiry dates of vaccinations, otherwise you will have to do them again.





1. First, the pet will need an international veterinary passport. You can get the document both in a private and public clinic. In this document you need to specify the following information:





The pet's breed, nickname, age, gender and colour.

Full name of the owner who will be transporting the pet to Dubai. Important: The pet may only be transported by the person named in the document.

Information about vaccinations: date of vaccination, manufacturer of the preparation, batch number.

Results of rabies antibody tests.

Record data on treatment against internal and external parasites. It should be noted in the passport that two weeks before the departure the pet was disinfected from parasites with the indication of the applied preparations and their dosages.









2. Unfortunately, it is not possible to bring a dog, cat or other pet into Dubai without chipping. Microchips that meet international ISO standards must be used. Information about the procedure must also be included in the veterinary passport. The main thing you should warn your clients about is that you should chip your pet only after rabies vaccination.





3. Veterinary certificate form 1. It must be obtained right before departure, because the period of this certificate has a limit of five days.





4. A permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be valid for 30 days and will cost approximately 200 AED.





Price of the issue

Importing animals into the United Arab Emirates is not free. You will have to pay 500 AED for each pet import permit. The same amount must be paid for a medical examination. One person can bring no more than two animals into the country per year.





Top 3 best neighbourhoods for living with pets

When choosing a residential complex, you should look for a neighbourhood with a large number of parks and specially designated places for walking with animals. Agree, it's hard to imagine a situation where an owner walks a large dog in Downtown. That's why we advise offering clients those projects that are maximally developed for living with pets.





Roma Residences is a residential complex located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle neighbourhood. The main feature of the project is environmental care and pet-friendly space. Pets will be welcome here, as JVC District 16 and Remram parks with all the necessary infrastructure for animals are located next to the complex. There are also cafes and restaurants in the neighbourhood, where you can spend time without parting with your pets.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 004 731





340 Riverside Crescent is a modern project that allows property owners to be close to the main locations of Dubai. Developed infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool, lagoon with a private beach, sports ground, children's playroom, gym, jogging track and others. There is a small park for pets on the territory.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 586 931





Cordoba at Bloom Living is an unusual residential complex created in the style of a Mediterranean resort. The architecture of the project is inspired by the aesthetics of Southern Spain. Investors can choose a townhouse with several bedrooms or luxury duplex villas. Developed internal infrastructure will allow you to relax and have fun without leaving the complex. There will be a swimming pool, beach club, jogging tracks, yoga zone, tennis court, etc. There will also be a pet park on the territory, allowing owners to walk their pets close to the house.

Handover: 4th quarter 2024

Price: from AED 6 358 336