Roma Residences by JRP

Luxury living in harmony with nature at Jumeirah Village Circle. A masterful fusion of contemporary design and timeless classics is embodied in Roma Residences. Every architectural detail has been crafted to perfection to create an atmosphere of sublime sophistication. A unique set of amenities will ensure a serene holiday under the shade of green gardens. Key Features — The interior of the apartments is infused with an Art Nouveau aesthetic, with premium appliances in the fitted kitchen, world-class finishes in beige and almond tones with wooden elements, and a spacious balcony with views of the parklands. — Innovative infrastructure: gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, yoga and BBQ facilities. — The tower is designed with care and attention to the environment, full of arbours of landscaped alleys and future technologies. Roma Residences will have charging stations for electric vehicles. — The residence is ideal for pet owners as it is a Pet-Friendly space. Community Infrastructure Roma Residences is close to all the necessary social infrastructure institutions: Mannamkuzhi House, 5 minutes away — JSS International School, 1 minute away — Mannamkuzhi House Shopping Centre, 1 minute away — Al Barsha Mall. Life Medical Centre and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital are 2 to 10 minutes away. JVC District 16 and Remram City Parks are 4 minutes away for family outings and secluded recreation. Location Advantages Convenient transport network for drivers and pedestrians: Al Khalid and Sheikh Mohhamed Bin Zayes roads exit, public transport stops within 500 metres. This makes it possible to reach the key areas of Dubai in 15-30 minutes: Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali, MBR City, Madinat al Maktoum, DubaiLand. Burj Al Arab and The Palm Jumeirah are both within 20 minutes of Roma Residence. For those who prefer sports entertainment, Dubai Sports City is 7 minutes away. Al Maktoum Airport is 30 minutes away.