Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Roma Residences by JRP

Roma Residences by JRP

Adore Building, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
1 / 9
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
JRP Real-Estate Development
Total area
from 47 m² to 170 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 735 449 AEDfrom 9 990 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%73 545 AED
Registration of the contract
4%29418 AED
Before the completion date
40%294 180 AED
Handover
50%367 725 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
47
735 449
15 396
1 bedroom
77 - 102
995 832 - 1 021 324
9 990 - 12 820
2 bedrooms
116 - 170
1 417 718 - 1 748 734
10 248 - 12 140

Description

Luxury living in harmony with nature at Jumeirah Village Circle. A masterful fusion of contemporary design and timeless classics is embodied in Roma Residences. Every architectural detail has been crafted to perfection to create an atmosphere of sublime sophistication. A unique set of amenities will ensure a serene holiday under the shade of green gardens. Key Features — The interior of the apartments is infused with an Art Nouveau aesthetic, with premium appliances in the fitted kitchen, world-class finishes in beige and almond tones with wooden elements, and a spacious balcony with views of the parklands. — Innovative infrastructure: gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, yoga and BBQ facilities. — The tower is designed with care and attention to the environment, full of arbours of landscaped alleys and future technologies. Roma Residences will have charging stations for electric vehicles. — The residence is ideal for pet owners as it is a Pet-Friendly space. Community Infrastructure Roma Residences is close to all the necessary social infrastructure institutions: Mannamkuzhi House, 5 minutes away — JSS International School, 1 minute away — Mannamkuzhi House Shopping Centre, 1 minute away — Al Barsha Mall. Life Medical Centre and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital are 2 to 10 minutes away. JVC District 16 and Remram City Parks are 4 minutes away for family outings and secluded recreation. Location Advantages Convenient transport network for drivers and pedestrians: Al Khalid and Sheikh Mohhamed Bin Zayes roads exit, public transport stops within 500 metres. This makes it possible to reach the key areas of Dubai in 15-30 minutes: Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali, MBR City, Madinat al Maktoum, DubaiLand. Burj Al Arab and The Palm Jumeirah are both within 20 minutes of Roma Residence. For those who prefer sports entertainment, Dubai Sports City is 7 minutes away. Al Maktoum Airport is 30 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Adore Building, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea10 km
High school750 m
Shop54 m
Medical center550 m
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area