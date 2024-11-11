What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai

Many investors don't know where to start property buying in Dubai. Some think that the main thing 一 is to choose the right neighbourhood. Others try to calculate the budget and the distance from the residential complex to work. In fact, in most cases, the choice of property is influenced not by random indicators, but by a combination of many factors. Below we tell you which ones a broker needs to pay attention to in order to find the perfect property for a client.





Budget

First of all, the investor needs to start from the budget. The amount of money the client has, in the end, will be decisive in choosing the size of the property, the neighbourhood in which the future apartment will be located, the prestige of the location, etc. The client will be able to choose the size of the apartment. In Dubai you can find property at any price: from cheap studios to luxury villas and penthouses.





Jade Tower 一 is an aesthetic residential complex with spacious studios and apartments, located in the Marjan neighbourhood. Developed internal infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, gym, jogging and walking paths, children's playground, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 501 522





ORLA Infinity 一 a contemporary project in the popular Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood. Ideal for those who have always dreamed of a resort lifestyle. All apartments are equipped with Smart Home systems and the terraces have private swimming pools. A wide range of services and amenities will be to the taste of every resident: cinema, beach club, bowling centre, lounge area, spa salon and others.

Completion date: 4 quarter 2026

Cost: from 76 500 000 AED





Location

Another important factor is the proximity of the apartment to the place of work. Therefore, transport accessibility can greatly influence the choice of accommodation. If your client moves to Dubai to work in an office, it is very important that it is convenient for them to get to the right place every day. Even better if the apartment is located in the same neighbourhood as the work.





One by Binghatti 一 is a unique residential complex located in the prestigious Business Bay neighbourhood. The project will appeal to those clients who dream of living in the centre of events and having easy access to the entertainment and business centres of the city. A swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a spa salon, a yoga and relaxation area, etc. will help to diversify daily leisure activities.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: AED from 1 971 999





If the client plans to work from home, the internal infrastructure of the neighbourhood and the complex will be important to him. It will be great if there is a park, a café within walking distance, and inside the residence 一 a room for co-working and meetings.





Oak Yard by One Yard Properties 一 a comfortable space that will help apartment owners to relax and ‘reboot’ without leaving home. Natural materials are used in the finishing of each lot, and the focus in the interior is on ‘natural’ design. The residential complex is ideal for those who work remotely. There is a large coworking centre, including zoom-rooms, meeting rooms, lecture halls and a healthy-bar.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2026

Price: from AED 781 183





You should also pay attention to the internal infrastructure of the complex you plan to move to. The availability of a swimming pool, gyms, playgrounds and other amenities can be a decisive factor in choosing housing.





Children

If the investor has children, it is important that the area in which the property is located, as much as possible suited to the needs of the family. There should be kindergartens and schools within walking distance. And in the neighbourhood itself 一 parks for walking, playgrounds, sports clubs, etc.





The Berkeley Residences by Soho 一 is a modern residential complex located in the Dubai Hills neighbourhood. The internal infrastructure of the residence is suitable for families with children: there are a children's pool, a well-maintained garden and a barbecue area where you can spend weekends with the whole family. Safa Park and Festival City Lake Walk are easily accessible from the complex.

Handover: 4th quarter 2025

Price: from AED 3 096 828





Pets

Not all communities in Dubai have pet-friendly status. So if your client has a pet, it's best to choose communities that allow pets. It is ideal to have pet friendly neighbourhoods close to the apartment complex.





Roma Residences by JRP 一 a harmonious apartment complex located in the picturesque Jumeirah Village Circle neighbourhood. All apartments will be provided with premium appliances and spacious balconies. The residence is being built with care for the environment: there are even car charging stations planned for the area. The residential complex is a pet-friendly space, so it will be ideal for those who want to move to Dubai with their pet.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 004 731





Bottom line

In any case, property selection should be based primarily on the needs of the investor. However, the broker in the UAE (unlike other countries) will not have to face great difficulties. After all, in the Emirates there are many residential options, where each investor will be able to find a studio, apartment or villa to his taste.