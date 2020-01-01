Catalog
The Berkeley Residences by Soho

The Pinnacle, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Soho Development
Total area
from 78 m² to 136 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 952 338 AEDfrom 21 533 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%390 468 AED
Registration of the contract
4%78 094 AED
Before the completion date
30%585 701 AED
Handover
50%976 169 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Ceiling height3.27 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 - 80
1 952 338 - 2 196 957
24 723 - 27 404
2 bedrooms
128 - 136
2 913 885 - 2 942 637
21 533 - 22 597

Description

Luxurious family haven in Dubai Hills Estate. Experience a serene retreat in The Berkeley Residences by Devmark, a luxurious family complex nestled within the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate. Lush green spaces and modern architecture create an idyllic setting for a peaceful and measured lifestyle. This gated community offers a tranquil sanctuary where each day is filled with serenity and comfort. Key Features - Enjoy an array of amenities within the complex, including a fitness center, children's playground, wellness studio, lounge area, outdoor veranda, swimming pool, and a scenic walking park. - All apartments are meticulously finished with high-quality materials from renowned German and Italian manufacturers and come fully furnished. The design incorporates calming neutral colors and natural textures, creating a sense of harmony and tranquility. Bosch appliances are included for your convenience. Community Infrastructure Dubai Hills Estate is a vibrant community designed for family living, offering a perfect blend of peaceful serenity and proximity to the bustling energy of the metropolis. The area is renowned for its expansive parks and a grand professional golf course. All essential social infrastructure facilities are easily accessible by car: GEMS International School is a 7-minute drive, and King’s College Hospital is just a 2-minute drive away. Location Advantages The complex provides convenient access to Al Khalil Road, a major thoroughfare connecting to the city's main highways. A 20-minute drive will take you to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina are reachable in 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a comfortable 23-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

The Pinnacle, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center800 m
Airport21 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby