The Berkeley Residences by Soho

Description

Luxurious family haven in Dubai Hills Estate. Experience a serene retreat in The Berkeley Residences by Devmark, a luxurious family complex nestled within the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate. Lush green spaces and modern architecture create an idyllic setting for a peaceful and measured lifestyle. This gated community offers a tranquil sanctuary where each day is filled with serenity and comfort. Key Features - Enjoy an array of amenities within the complex, including a fitness center, children's playground, wellness studio, lounge area, outdoor veranda, swimming pool, and a scenic walking park. - All apartments are meticulously finished with high-quality materials from renowned German and Italian manufacturers and come fully furnished. The design incorporates calming neutral colors and natural textures, creating a sense of harmony and tranquility. Bosch appliances are included for your convenience. Community Infrastructure Dubai Hills Estate is a vibrant community designed for family living, offering a perfect blend of peaceful serenity and proximity to the bustling energy of the metropolis. The area is renowned for its expansive parks and a grand professional golf course. All essential social infrastructure facilities are easily accessible by car: GEMS International School is a 7-minute drive, and King’s College Hospital is just a 2-minute drive away. Location Advantages The complex provides convenient access to Al Khalil Road, a major thoroughfare connecting to the city's main highways. A 20-minute drive will take you to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina are reachable in 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a comfortable 23-minute drive away.