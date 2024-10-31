For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them

Many tourists fly to Dubai to enjoy the shopping experience. Here you can find goods for every taste and purse. Often investors, choosing real estate, are interested in whether there is a large shopping centre near their residential complex.





The fact is that in Dubai mall is not just a place to shop, but a whole city inside the city with entertainment parks, restaurants, oceanarium and others. Large malls can be found in almost every emirate. We have shortlisted the top malls in Dubai and the properties that are located near them. After reading this article you will know exactly what to offer investors!





Dubai Mall

The mall can be reached by metro (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station), bus from the Golden Market or taxi. Dubai Mall is located in the central Downtown district, opposite the famous Burj Khalifa tower. Opened in 2008, it immediately became a popular shopping platform for locals and tourists. For example, in 2023, it was named the most visited place in the world, with around 105 million people visiting it.





In Dubai Mall, you can find various shops of famous brands. In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment, such as skating rink, visiting the oceanarium, cinema and amusement park. The development of the complex does not stand still, in the near future there are plans to build a huge play space for children called Boo Boo Land. It will include not only rides available to young visitors of different ages, but also a snow park, a football stadium, a performance area, trampolines, and more.









The mall is also famous for its large number of restaurants and cafes. In addition, Dubai Mall often hosts various events: exhibitions, concerts and fashion shows.





In early summer, developer Emaar announced the planned expansion of Dubai Mall, which will bring about 240 new shops to the area. It's a good time to buy a property nearby before the price skyrockets.





J One Tower A 一 modern residential complex in the famous Business Bay neighbourhood. Developed internal infrastructure and first-class service will make the life of the owners richer and more comfortable. The project is located five minutes from the main shopping centre 一 Dubai Mall and other popular attractions.

Price: from AED 2 450 000





Rixos Residences 一 is an unusual project located in the Downtown area. A residential complex with spacious apartments and premium internal infrastructure: private cinema, swimming pools, gym with spa-salon, golf simulator and others. The main bonus for shopping lovers 一 proximity to the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall.

Handover: 2d quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 010 000





Dubai Hills Mall

A relatively new shopping centre opened in 2020. Shops of popular brands occupy two floors of the mall, which is sure to please shopping enthusiasts. It is also easy to find a place to eat or have fun. Visitors have access to a cinema, cafes and restaurants, and a concert hall.





For couples with children real estate near Dubai Hills Mall will be very comfortable, because one of the popular amusement parks 一 ‘Storm Coaster’ (with roller coasters, by the way) is opened in this shopping centre.





The Berkeley Residences by Soho is a modern residential complex located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Dubai Hills. Developed infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, well-maintained garden, fitness centre, barbecue area, etc. Several large parks are located near the project, as well as the famous Dubai Hills Mall.

Handover: 4th quarter 2025

Price: from AED 3 096 828





Dubai Festival City Mall

A shopping centre located in the Dubai Festival City area. Its main attraction is the evening water show. It starts in the bay next to the mall after sunset. Glowing fountains, laser shows and other technological effects amaze tourists and residents of the city with their beauty. It is not for nothing that this show, called Imagine, has twice been listed in the Guinness Book of Records.





In addition to an impressive number of shops (from mass-market to premium clothing segments), Dubai Festival City Mall boasts a wide range of catering establishments 一 from casual fast food to gourmet restaurants. By the way, this is where one of the largest food courts in the emirates was opened not too long ago. In addition to shops, there are also a family club, playgrounds for children, a freestyle park, a cinema, a flight simulator, etc. in the mall.





Aeon by Emaar 一 residential property in Dubai Creek Harbour will be a perfect find for lovers of harmony and comfort. Premium internal infrastructure is a pleasant bonus that complements everyday life: swimming pool, modern fitness centre, areas for active recreation, sports grounds, etc. Large landscaped parks are located near the complex, as well as a large shopping centre Dubai Festival City Mall.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2028

Price: from AED 3 004 000





Oria by Emaar 一 a project that will suit those who aspire to live in a busy neighbourhood but with a country feel. The main feature 一 location in close proximity to the seafront. Shopping outlets, restaurants, recreational areas, parks and the beach can be found in the neighbourhood. The main attraction for all shopping enthusiasts will be the Dubai Festival City Mall, located near the complex.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 2 860 000