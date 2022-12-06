UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
J One Tower A

J One, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 92 m² to 171 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 450 000 AED
from 2 450 000 AED
from 21 231 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%735 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%98000 AED
Post-Handover
70%1 715 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeReinforced Concrete
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 450 000 AED
Building height65 m
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Metro station2 km

About project

The residential complex with its unique facade is an architectural masterpiece destined to become a landmark in Dubai. Combining local traditions and cutting-edge design, it has become the jewel of the Business Bay neighborhood. Immerse yourself in Dubai's cultural and business vortex and enjoy life and first-class service.

Choose from 1 and 2-bedroom furnished apartments, decorated in a nautical style. All residences feature high quality finishes, stylish interiors with designer furniture and panoramic glazing. They offer breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The residents of the complex have access to a swimming pool, SPA, sauna, gym and children's playground, VIP hall for celebrations. There are cafes and restaurants in the building, including a restaurant of unusual spherical shape "J One" with a magnificent panorama. For residents there is a wide range of services from the complex: concierge, housekeeping, dry cleaning, messenger service, 24-hour security. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is located 5 minutes from the largest shopping center Dubai Mall. In walking distance are Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Water Canal and lively Downtown. Transport accessibility Well-connected to the emirate's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, you can quickly reach key locations in Dubai. It takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer RKM Durar Properties is one of the leading real estate development companies in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes more than a thousand residential and commercial projects. The main principles of work are to provide clients with projects that are completed on time and profitable for investment.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
92 - 102
2 450 000 - 2 750 000
25 838 - 26 866
2 bedrooms
117 - 171
3 170 000 - 3 650 000
21 231 - 26 894

Infrastructure

