J One Tower A

Choose from 1 and 2-bedroom furnished apartments, decorated in a nautical style. All residences feature high quality finishes, stylish interiors with designer furniture and panoramic glazing. They offer breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The residents of the complex have access to a swimming pool, SPA, sauna, gym and children's playground, VIP hall for celebrations. There are cafes and restaurants in the building, including a restaurant of unusual spherical shape "J One" with a magnificent panorama. For residents there is a wide range of services from the complex: concierge, housekeeping, dry cleaning, messenger service, 24-hour security. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is located 5 minutes from the largest shopping center Dubai Mall. In walking distance are Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Water Canal and lively Downtown. Transport accessibility Well-connected to the emirate's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, you can quickly reach key locations in Dubai. It takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer RKM Durar Properties is one of the leading real estate development companies in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes more than a thousand residential and commercial projects. The main principles of work are to provide clients with projects that are completed on time and profitable for investment.

