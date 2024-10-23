Business Bay is one of Dubai's key commercial and business centers. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples, as well as for businessmen.





Developed infrastructure

Supermarkets: West Zone Fresh, Spinneys, Choithrams, Gala.

Restaurants: The Kana, Baron Gourmet, Piccola Milano, Katsuya, Moon.

Shopping Center: Bay Avenue Mall.

Educational institutions: Hummingbird Nursery, Maple Bear Preschool, Express English Language Center.

Medical centers: MetaMedical PolyClinic, Florence Medical Center, UMC Clinic.





Transportation Accessibility

The district is surrounded by two major highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khalil Road, which connect a large number of areas of the metropolis: Downtown Dubai, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, JLT and others.





On the territory of the district there is a metro station of the same name - Business Bay. A well-developed network of bus stops will allow you to get to the central points even those who do not have personal transportation. There is also direct access to the ferry berths DC1 and DC2. The road to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes by car.