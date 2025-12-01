The company is committed to delivering world-class quality real estate. Its portfolio of successful transactions includes over 20 000 properties worth over AED 100 billion and it is one of the founding members of Forbes Global Properties.





Advantages of Driven Properties:

- world-class standards

- dynamic team

- professional management

- solid reputation





Since its founding in 2012, developer Driven Properties has received more than 90 awards such as Best Brokerage Quality, Most Efficient Agency, and others.