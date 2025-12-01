Catalog
The company is committed to delivering world-class quality real estate. Its portfolio of successful transactions includes over 20 000 properties worth over AED 100 billion and it is one of the founding members of Forbes Global Properties.


Advantages of Driven Properties:

- world-class standards

- dynamic team

- professional management

- solid reputation


Since its founding in 2012, developer Driven Properties has received more than 90 awards such as Best Brokerage Quality, Most Efficient Agency, and others.

Haven Living
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 113 m² to 223 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 113 m²from 2 413 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 142 m²from 2 652 000 AED
from 2 413 000 AEDfrom 14 554 AED/m²
Rixos Residences Downtown
Vizir Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 72 m² to 648 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 3 030 000 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 648 m²from 30 172 000 AED
from 3 030 000 AEDfrom 41 547 AED/m²
