Home - Residential complexes - Haven Living

Haven Living

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 154 m² to 227 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 500 000 AED
from 2 500 000 AED
from 14 163 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
10%250000 AED
+
4%100000 AED
Before the completion date
25%625 000 AED
Handover
65%1 625 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ4 2023
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 500 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Sea1 km

About project

An exclusive apartment complex in the Deira district, located on the artificial archipelago of Dubai Islands. Nestled amidst the vibrant urban landscape, Haven Living becomes an oasis of warmth and comfort, blending contemporary sophistication with elegance.

The complex features apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with a special emphasis on duplex residences featuring private terraces and pools – a manifestation of functionality and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, inviting residents to appreciate the beauty of their environment. Residents of the complex have access to a lobby, an open pool, a gym, and a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, one can find Souk Al Marfa market, Dubai Islands Marina yacht club, and Bait Al Zain Mandi restaurant. The area is actively developing, with plans for iconic hotels, a 20-kilometer Blue Flag beach, health centers, and family resorts in the near future. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's finish incorporates natural materials – from rich wood textures to smooth stones adorning the facade – each element carefully chosen to create a seamless connection between modern design and the natural world. High-quality finish The residences boast refined modern design, characterized by a neutral color palette, natural materials, and thoughtful spaces. The concept is built on utilizing natural light and creating a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
154 - 154
2 500 000 - 2 500 000
16 162 - 16 162
2 bedrooms
176 - 176
2 500 000 - 2 500 000
14 163 - 14 163
3 bedrooms
227 - 227
3 300 000 - 3 300 000
14 498 - 14 498

Infrastructure

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates