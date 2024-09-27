Detailed guide to the Downtown area

Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in the closest proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. The neighbourhood began to develop back in the 90s and is still growing today. Downtown is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. It is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are based.









The main advantages of the neighbourhood

Downtown is located in a freehold zone, which means that even a foreigner can buy a property here with full private ownership rights.

The expected return on property investment is approximately 5.42% per annum.

Good transport accessibility: you can quickly get from here to any other district of Dubai.

All the main attractions of the city are gathered in one place.

Due to the popularity of the area there are always a lot of tourists, so life ‘boils’ at any time of the day (which may seem a disadvantage to someone).

Carefully organised shopping and entertainment infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, beauty salons, restaurants, etc.





Infrastructure

This is where the most popular shopping mall in Dubai is located, as well as the Souk Al Bahar entertainment centre stylised as an Arabian bazaar.

Chic restaurants and cosy cafes for every taste and budget. You can try dishes of absolutely any cuisine: from Vietnamese to African. Many of the restaurants offer stunning views of the area's sights.

For those who quickly tire of the active centre, there are several parks with walking areas and cycle paths. And the events that take place all year round will not let even the most picky residents get bored: yoga on the grass, winter fairs, various concerts.

Dedicated to sports lovers: it's easy to find something to do here. Yoga studios, meditation studios, fitness centres with personal trainers and individual programmes, and even figure skating lessons (for those who miss the snow as much as possible).





Main attractions

The neighbourhood is home to Dubai's top attractions. The most important of them is the popular Burj Khalifa tower and the viewpoint on it. Every tourist wants to see the city from the top and take a ride in the famous elevator, which takes guests to the top of the tower within a minute.









The dancing fountains are also a popular attraction. You can see the show in all its glory in the evening - the performance takes place every half an hour, starting at 18:00.





Dubai Mall is not just a place for active shopping, but a real city inside the shopping centre. In addition to many shops, here you can visit the largest underwater aquarium in the world and observe not only the variety of fish, but also sharks, penguins and other sea creatures.





Dubai Opera is an attraction that tourists also do not pass by. Many people are attracted by the appearance of the building: it is built in the shape of an Arabian boat. Both classical and modern performances wait for true art lovers.









Target audience

Since the neighbourhood is designed for a fast-paced lifestyle (remember how it's compared to New York's Manhattan?), Downtown is most often chosen by career-minded business people or active young couples without children. The area is ideal for those people who feel great at the epicentre of events, appreciate quick access to major attractions and entertainment, and prefer an active lifestyle.





Transport Accessibility

Downtown is conveniently located at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. From anywhere in the neighbourhood, it takes approximately 20 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is a half an hour's drive from the centre. Public transport is also well developed here. There are 2 popular metro stations within walking distance: Dubai Mall and Business Bay.









The obvious disadvantage of the neighbourhood is the inability to reach the beach by foot. However, this problem can be solved: you can reach the nearest popular holiday destinations in about 20 minutes by car or taxi. For a trip to the sea by public transport it is worth laying down a little more time: such a mini-trip will last 40-45 minutes. But remember that almost every residential complex has large swimming pools where you can relax after a day's work.





Investment attractiveness

Downtown is attractive to both tourists and those who decide to stay in the emirate for a long time. Therefore, investors will find it profitable to both resell the property and rent it out on short or long term leases. However, it should be understood that apartments with several rooms will be less popular in the area than studios or small one-bedroom apartments. A profitable investment will be not only residential, but also commercial property. Of course, the cost of housing in this area will be much higher, but the investment should pay off in the near future.





Top 3 projects for investment

Rixos Residences - residential prestigious complex, located near the main attractions of Dubai. Internal infrastructure: a view pool, gym, cinema, various cafes and restaurants. Privacy and comfort - the motto of the complex. At the service of residents: personalised service, concierges, doorman, etc.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 010 000





Volta is a residential complex located in close proximity to the major shopping centre Dubai Mall. The internal infrastructure is impressive: swimming pool, special zone for aqua training, trampolines, beauty salon, etc. Five minutes from the residential complex - the main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the famous dancing fountains.

Handover: 1st quarter 2028

Price: from AED 2 496 000





Rove Home - the residential complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, which is a bonus for potential investors. Each lot has its own balcony and modern kitchen appliances. The internal infrastructure of the complex is very diverse: lounge areas, cafes, gym, barbecue area, several swimming pools, tennis and basketball court, zen garden.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 519 466





Interesting facts about the Downtown area instead of a conclusion