Rove Home

Bahwan Tower, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperIRTH Development LLC
Total areafrom 76 m² to 124 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 488 888 AED
from 2 488 888 AED
from 30 574 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%497 778 AED
Registration of the contract
4%99556 AED
Before the completion date
30%746 666 AED
Handover
50%1 244 444 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building3728 m²
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area3728 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 488 888 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop900 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station1 km

About project

A luxurious residential tower with an impressive glass and metal façade within the Rove Hotel complex in Dubai's most desirable Downtown area, this exclusive new development has everything to satisfy the most demanding requirements. Be inspired by the striking design, enjoy an exceptional location and benefit from first-class service.

The residential complex offers fully furnished studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. There is also a unique opportunity to purchase a whole or half floor at a favorable price. All residences of the project are decorated in a modern urban style: high ceilings, glass double doors, sliding panels, single flooring. All variants are offered with a private balcony and a convenient kitchen with appliances. On the territory of the residential complex for future owners is provided a wide range of exclusive opportunities and services. Residents will have access to a zen garden, spacious lounge areas on different levels, a work area, a studio for recording podcasts, a cafe on the first floor, gyms, BBQ-zone, several variants of swimming pools, Jacuzzi, jogging tracks, basketball and tennis courts, climbing wall. The owners of the apartments can take advantage of additional services from the hotel: housekeeping, in-room catering, laundry. Each apartment is assigned one parking space. Due to the favorable location and developed infrastructure of the area everything necessary for comfortable living, recreation and entertainment is located in walking distance. Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, stores and several shopping centers. In 5-10 minutes drive from the complex are kindergartens and schools. Also in 5-10 minutes you can get to medical facilities. You can easily and quickly get to the iconic sights of Dubai. Not far from the complex are the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Burj Park, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Dubai, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the emirate. The road to the central part of Business Bay will take less than 10 minutes. To get to the promenades and beaches of Dubai Marina will take about half an hour drive. The Coca-Cola Arena is a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is about half an hour away. Reliable developer IRTH Development LLC is a renowned real estate investment platform in the UAE. Its high profile is ensured through a wide range of strategic partnerships with respected local and international hotel brands.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 - 80
2 488 888 - 2 589 888
30 838 - 33 913
2 bedrooms
111 - 124
3 420 888 - 4 241 888
30 574 - 34 001

Infrastructure

