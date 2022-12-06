The residential complex offers fully furnished studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. There is also a unique opportunity to purchase a whole or half floor at a favorable price. All residences of the project are decorated in a modern urban style: high ceilings, glass double doors, sliding panels, single flooring. All variants are offered with a private balcony and a convenient kitchen with appliances. On the territory of the residential complex for future owners is provided a wide range of exclusive opportunities and services. Residents will have access to a zen garden, spacious lounge areas on different levels, a work area, a studio for recording podcasts, a cafe on the first floor, gyms, BBQ-zone, several variants of swimming pools, Jacuzzi, jogging tracks, basketball and tennis courts, climbing wall. The owners of the apartments can take advantage of additional services from the hotel: housekeeping, in-room catering, laundry. Each apartment is assigned one parking space. Due to the favorable location and developed infrastructure of the area everything necessary for comfortable living, recreation and entertainment is located in walking distance. Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, stores and several shopping centers. In 5-10 minutes drive from the complex are kindergartens and schools. Also in 5-10 minutes you can get to medical facilities. You can easily and quickly get to the iconic sights of Dubai. Not far from the complex are the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Burj Park, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Dubai, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the emirate. The road to the central part of Business Bay will take less than 10 minutes. To get to the promenades and beaches of Dubai Marina will take about half an hour drive. The Coca-Cola Arena is a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is about half an hour away. Reliable developer IRTH Development LLC is a renowned real estate investment platform in the UAE. Its high profile is ensured through a wide range of strategic partnerships with respected local and international hotel brands.

