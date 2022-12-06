UAE
Volta

Volta

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 95 m² to 220 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 496 000 AED
from 2 496 000 AED
from 22 987 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%499 200 AED
Registration of the contract
4%99840 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 497 600 AED
Handover
20%499 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2028
Sales launchQ3 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 496 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school2 km
Shop850 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station500 m

About project

A new high-rise complex in the prestigious Downtown Dubai area, just 5 minutes away from the large Dubai Mall. Live in the heart of Dubai and enjoy breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper every day. The complex offers 424 residences, including 1-2 bedroom apartments and super luxury properties with 3-4 bedrooms. There's also an option to purchase an entire floor. The layouts include balconies, walk-in closets in bedrooms, a kitchen with branded appliances and a storage room.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as a sky pool, sky yoga, an aqua workout area, a rooftop podium pool, a trampoline park, a boxing club, a jogging track, an acupuncture and aqua massage studio, an outdoor calisthenics area, an ice therapy zone, and a beauty salon. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy, Swiss Butter and Bab Al Mansour restaurants, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Japanese School Dubai, JSS Private School and Choithrams Loft Downtown store. Transport accessibility The complex has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 10 minutes, you can reach bus stops and metro stations: Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located just 5 minutes from the complex. Within 25 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
95 - 99
2 496 000 - 2 614 000
25 915 - 26 589
2 bedrooms
129 - 134
3 006 000 - 4 085 000
22 987 - 30 307
3 bedrooms
180 - 180
5 397 000 - 5 397 000
29 928 - 29 928
4 bedrooms
211 - 220
6 316 000 - 6 969 000
29 709 - 31 650

Infrastructure

