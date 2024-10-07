New unique tariff for agents

The “Offline” tariff includes the following services from Housebook:

— Transaction execution through Housebook broker license;

— Issuing an invoice or accepting a check for your account;

— Tracking and receiving payment of the commission payment;

— Transfer of the commission payment within 3 days of receiving the funds from the developer.

If Housebook specialists spend more than 2 hours per transaction, the “Basic” tariff of 70% is applied.





The promotion is active from 08.10.2024 and is valid for agents who meet the following criteria:

— The agent is registered in the system and has created an application on the platform;

— Client's confirmation act has been concluded;

— The client has fulfilled the developer's conditions sufficient for the payment of the commission;

— The client is managed by the Agent themselves;

— Agent must be located in the UAE.





Tariff conditions:

— 80% of the commission amount excluding VAT. Transaction up to 2 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook - up to 2 million AED.

— 85% of the commission amount without VAT. Transaction from 2 to 5 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook is from 2 to 5 million AED. The tariff is applied starting with the transaction that broke the lower tariff bar.

— 90% of the commission amount excluding VAT. Transaction amounting to more than 5 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook exceeds 5 mln AED. The tariff is applied starting with the transaction that broke the lower tariff bar.











