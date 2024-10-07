New unique tariff for agents
The “Offline” tariff includes the following services from Housebook:
— Transaction execution through Housebook broker license;
— Issuing an invoice or accepting a check for your account;
— Tracking and receiving payment of the commission payment;
— Transfer of the commission payment within 3 days of receiving the funds from the developer.
If Housebook specialists spend more than 2 hours per transaction, the “Basic” tariff of 70% is applied.
The promotion is active from 08.10.2024 and is valid for agents who meet the following criteria:
— The agent is registered in the system and has created an application on the platform;
— Client's confirmation act has been concluded;
— The client has fulfilled the developer's conditions sufficient for the payment of the commission;
— The client is managed by the Agent themselves;
— Agent must be located in the UAE.
Tariff conditions:
— 80% of the commission amount excluding VAT. Transaction up to 2 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook - up to 2 million AED.
— 85% of the commission amount without VAT. Transaction from 2 to 5 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook is from 2 to 5 million AED. The tariff is applied starting with the transaction that broke the lower tariff bar.
— 90% of the commission amount excluding VAT. Transaction amounting to more than 5 million AED. The total sum of the Agent’s transactions conducted through Housebook exceeds 5 mln AED. The tariff is applied starting with the transaction that broke the lower tariff bar.