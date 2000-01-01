Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersAl Habtoor Group

Al Habtoor Group

Go to map

The largest group of companies that has virtually grown with the UAE market. Thanks to its extensive experience and quality projects, this developer is rightly recognised as one of the most influential players in real estate in the UAE.


Advantages of the company:

- Individual approach to clients;

- Reliability of the developer;

- Use of the latest technologies in construction;

- Projects in the most prestigious areas of Dubai;

- Delivery of projects on time.


The developer also contributes to job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group actively supports various programmes in the fields of education, culture and sports.

2 offers
Habtoor Grand Residences
Habtoor Grand Residences
18A, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperAl Habtoor Group
Total areafrom 195 m² to 742 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 195 m²from 11 028 595 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 264 m²from 13 937 907 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 382 m²from 20 839 350 AED
from 11 028 595 AEDfrom 42 011 AED/m²
Al Habtoor Tower
Al Habtoor Tower
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperAl Habtoor Group
Total areafrom 79 m² to 402 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 79 m²from 2 158 771 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 136 m²from 3 679 712 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 201 m²from 6 953 955 AED
from 2 158 771 AEDfrom 25 240 AED/m²
CatalogMap