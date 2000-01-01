Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperAl Habtoor Group
Total areafrom 195 m² to 742 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 195 m²from 11 028 595 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 264 m²from 13 937 907 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 382 m²from 20 839 350 AED
The largest group of companies that has virtually grown with the UAE market. Thanks to its extensive experience and quality projects, this developer is rightly recognised as one of the most influential players in real estate in the UAE.
Advantages of the company:
- Individual approach to clients;
- Reliability of the developer;
- Use of the latest technologies in construction;
- Projects in the most prestigious areas of Dubai;
- Delivery of projects on time.
The developer also contributes to job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group actively supports various programmes in the fields of education, culture and sports.