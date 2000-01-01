The largest group of companies that has virtually grown with the UAE market. Thanks to its extensive experience and quality projects, this developer is rightly recognised as one of the most influential players in real estate in the UAE.





Advantages of the company:

- Individual approach to clients;

- Reliability of the developer;

- Use of the latest technologies in construction;

- Projects in the most prestigious areas of Dubai;

- Delivery of projects on time.





The developer also contributes to job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group actively supports various programmes in the fields of education, culture and sports.