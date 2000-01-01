Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Habtoor grand residences

Habtoor grand residences

18A, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
1 / 9
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Al Habtoor Group
Total area
from 188 m² to 625 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Start price
from 10 522 798 AEDfrom 52 744 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%1 052 280 AED
Registration of the contract
4%420912 AED
Before the completion date
50%5 261 399 AED
Handover
40%4 209 119 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors49
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
188 - 201
10 522 798 - 11 281 499
55 973 - 56 016
3 bedrooms
251 - 293
13 238 533 - 17 004 412
52 744 - 57 996
4 bedrooms
361 - 625
19 145 767 - 70 000 000
52 933 - 111 822

Description

The luxurious residential complex will enhance the modern charm of the landscape in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, with its winding promenades, upscale establishments, and a wide variety of bars and lounges. The highlight of Habtoor Grand Residences is the rooftop panoramic pool, offering breathtaking views that help you unwind and escape the urban hustle and bustle. Direct access to the beach and proximity to Marina Beach and JBR Beach ensure an unparalleled level of comfort and entertainment. Key Features — A unique selection of spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms, townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, and luxury-class penthouses. — Harmonious landscaping: lobby, open-air pool, tennis court, barbecue area, gym, playgrounds, SPA center, valet parking services. — Direct access to the exclusive beach, quick connection to the airport, and accessible transportation infrastructure. Community Infrastructure Everyday comfort is ensured by the availability of supermarkets like Beach City Supermarket and GOURMET, coffee shops like Big Smile Coffee, pharmacies, and more. The renowned Dubai Mall is a 25-minute drive away. It takes about 15 minutes to reach International School Jumeirah and International School Meadows. Location Advantages With a convenient transportation network and proximity to major highways like Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Muhammad Bin Zayed Road, residents of the residential complex can easily reach any part of the city. In the immediate vicinity, you'll find areas like The Walk JBR, Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewater Island. The drive to the popular area of The Walk JBR takes 10 minutes, while Dubai Marina beaches are just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in just half an hour, and AL Maktoum Airport in 57 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
18A, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
High school5 km
Medical center1 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe