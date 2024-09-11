When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?

The property market in Dubai is cyclic. Many investors ask brokers what season is the best time to buy an apartment. So that this question does not take you by surprise, we tell you about the pros and cons of buying an apartment in Dubai at different times of the year.





General facts about the local climate

It is no secret that the weather in Dubai is hot. The average annual temperature is about +28°C, and the amount of rainfall is minimal, sunny days make up most of it. Such weather conditions attract tourists all year round, making real estate in Dubai in maximum demand.





It is important to realize that different seasons have their own characteristics. Knowing these factors will help you choose the ideal time to buy a property.





Winter season

From around November to March, Dubai is in its ‘peak season’. The city comes alive with the arrival of tourists and the holding of various events. For example, every winter Dubai traditionally organizes the Dubai Shopping Festival, concerts of popular musicians and Christmas fairs. The demand for property at this time usually increases, which can lead to an increase in prices. Thus, buying an apartment at a more ‘active’ time of the year can be expensive. If the owner wants to rent or resell the property in Dubai during the winter season, it can be a good investment.

Spring season

In March-April, locals celebrate Ramadan, which usually leads to a slowdown in the market. During this period, property owners (as well as developers) are usually ready to offer more ‘gentle’ conditions for rent or sale.

Summer season

Summer in Dubai is usually considered the off-season: the weather outside is hot, tourist traffic decreases, and locals go to other countries to wait out the uncomfortable weather. In July, the thermometer often shows temperatures above +45°C. At this time in the emirate try not to hold any mass events. Most tourists also prefer to choose other months for holidays in Dubai. Therefore, the demand for property and its value in summer are reduced.





Inter-season

The inter-season in Dubai is the period from September to November. During this time, investors have plenty of opportunities to buy property. Prices usually fall down, allowing sellers and landlords to offer more flexible terms to attract new clients. It is during the inter-season that more housing options become available to buyers. Therefore, autumn is considered one of the ideal times of the year to buy property in Dubai and other emirates.





However, seasonality is not the determining factor affecting property values. Additional parameters should also be taken into account:

Significant mass events. Housing prices in Dubai can also change depending on various public events. Typically, such events increase the demand for housing, which in turn affects rental and sale prices.

Changes in politics and economy.

Promotions from property developers. Many developers may offer a discount during times of reduced demand to increase sales.





Top 3 projects for buying and investing





Al Habtoor Tower is a modern residential complex located in Dubai's popular Business Bay neighborhood. The cozy promenade next to the residential complex will be a true dream for those who aspire to a comfortable and peaceful lifestyle. Developed internal infrastructure will please every property owner: there are a swimming pool, fitness center, spa-salon, outdoor recreation area, and library in this complex. Competitive advantage: proximity to the beach.

Handover: 3rd quarter of 2026

Price: from AED 1,937,663





Rove Home Marasi Drive is a technologically advanced residential complex with a unique ecosystem. The apartments are delivered fully furnished and equipped with a ‘smart home’ system. Developed internal infrastructure: barbecue area, cinema, rooftop telescope, spa, swimming pool, gym, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter of 2027

Price: from AED 992,888





One Park Central is an ambitious project located in the heart of the JVC district. It is ideal for those who appreciate silence and comfort. Inside the residential complex there is a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tennis and basketball courts, library, gym, yoga area, etc.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1,374,818





Conclusion

A few tips for those who can't make a decision to buy property in Dubai.