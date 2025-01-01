Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperIRTH Development
Total areafrom 37 m² to 98 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 1 585 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 57 m²from 2 200 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 3 410 000 AED
The developer creates eco-friendly residential complexes, embodying the principles of sustainable development. The company, which is relatively new to the market, is enthusiastically investing in construction using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials in Dubai, Paris and Istanbul. Striving for harmony between man and nature is the team's value.
IRTH Development's advantages:
- strategic partnership;
- quality of construction;
- long-term prospects;
- attractive locations.
IRTH Development embodies a profound vision through innovative, organic and high-quality real estate projects combining tradition and modern solutions based on the principles of trust, strength and flexibility.