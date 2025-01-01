The developer creates eco-friendly residential complexes, embodying the principles of sustainable development. The company, which is relatively new to the market, is enthusiastically investing in construction using renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials in Dubai, Paris and Istanbul. Striving for harmony between man and nature is the team's value.





IRTH Development's advantages:

- strategic partnership;

- quality of construction;

- long-term prospects;

- attractive locations.





IRTH Development embodies a profound vision through innovative, organic and high-quality real estate projects combining tradition and modern solutions based on the principles of trust, strength and flexibility.