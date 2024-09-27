Description

Luxury residential tower in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood. Rove Home Dubai Marina apartment complex has created an entire ecosystem that will provide you with a high quality of life. The prime location, wide range of amenities, Rove Hotels' signature style and impeccable service will emphasise your individuality and refined taste. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with a clean finish, balconies, panoramic glass folding doors, Smart Home system, integrated appliances and wardrobes. - The developer offers a unique opportunity to combine two apartments into one large space (the service is available upon request). - On the territory of the complex there are: fitness room, outdoor sports ground, infinity pool, sauna, lounge zone, library, co-working space, cinema, barbecue terrace, game room, karaoke, etc. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, it will take 8 minutes to reach JBR Beach, 10 minutes to reach Bluewaters Island, 12 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club, and 18 minutes to reach Burj Khalifa. Dubai Marina Mall is a 5-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.