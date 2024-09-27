Catalog
Rove Home Dubai Marina

West Avenue, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
IRTH Development LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 98 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 317 145 AEDfrom 28 992 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 42
1 317 145 – 1 630 000
35 445 – 38 146
1 bedroom
56 – 76
1 896 731 – 2 490 000
32 409 – 33 305
2 bedrooms
98
2 849 631 – 4 100 000
28 992 – 41 477
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential tower in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood. Rove Home Dubai Marina apartment complex has created an entire ecosystem that will provide you with a high quality of life. The prime location, wide range of amenities, Rove Hotels' signature style and impeccable service will emphasise your individuality and refined taste. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with a clean finish, balconies, panoramic glass folding doors, Smart Home system, integrated appliances and wardrobes. - The developer offers a unique opportunity to combine two apartments into one large space (the service is available upon request). - On the territory of the complex there are: fitness room, outdoor sports ground, infinity pool, sauna, lounge zone, library, co-working space, cinema, barbecue terrace, game room, karaoke, etc. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, it will take 8 minutes to reach JBR Beach, 10 minutes to reach Bluewaters Island, 12 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club, and 18 minutes to reach Burj Khalifa. Dubai Marina Mall is a 5-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
West Avenue, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
Sea100 m
High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station500 m
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Waterside

