Top 5 mistakes of property brokers in Dubai or how to build the right relationship with an investor

Long gone are the days of brokers working by a template. For investors, it is now important not only to find a profitable property, but also to receive perfect service during the search process. However, realtors often ruin their own reputations by making same mistakes when working with clients.





Mistake 1: legal incompetence

At the beginning of their journey, some brokers believe that the main thing is to sell the property and the rest will follow. But ignorance of the law and general legal incompetence can easily ruin the deal. One of the main tasks of a broker in Dubai is to eliminate all the risks that the client may face when signing a contract. Without having sufficient knowledge, a beginner broker can let the investor down. After all, in the real estate sector in Dubai there are a number of legal nuances that must be taken into account when concluding transactions. These include property registration rules, tax obligations and other contractual terms and conditions.





Mistake 2: incorrectly selected property

It happens that the broker does not listen attentively to the needs of the client. As a result, he selects the most unsuitable property for him. For example, the investor was looking for an apartment for renting it out in the future for short-term rent. But instead of a studio in a tourist location, the broker offers a two-bedroom apartment in a ‘bedroom’ neighbourhood, but with a discount.









Another situation. A client is considering the purchase of a property in Dubai for long-term residence in it. In turn, the broker finds him several options for apart-hotels in which the owner can live for no more than one month a year.





Of course, ignoring the investor's needs for your own benefit is a bad strategy. In such a case, the client will surely leave to another broker and write a negative review about your work.





Mistake 3: incorrect information about the object

Sometimes a broker is so eager to finalise a deal that he or she may ‘forget’ important details. For example, to provide the client with photos with a beautiful view of the Persian Gulf or Burj Khalifa from the window of the proposed apartment, but keep silent about the beginning of years of construction in the area. There have been cases when an investor found out about the difficult transport accessibility from his apartment to popular areas of Dubai only after buying the property.









Mistake 4: no individual approach to the client

It is important to understand that in the real estate industry, no project or client is exactly the same. In order to build a transparent individual relationship with an investor, you need to stick to the following rules:

Work out all the client's needs thoroughly.

Give full information on the property.

Always ask for a feedback.





Learn to work in a personalised way, paying attention to the client's taste preferences and psychological attitudes. This way you will not just be able to sell a property to an investor, but you will learn to ‘play the long game’ by building the right communication and maintaining a relationship with the client.





Mistake 5: ignoring trends

A property broker is not a profession where you can learn everything at once and relax (honestly, we don't even know of any professions that fit this description). You have to be aware of everything that is happening in the property market in Dubai and keep up to date with new trends. A good real estate agent never stops. He attends courses, exhibitions and masterclasses, communicates with competitors, participates in seminars and at the same time learns marketing and PR.





How to build the right relationship with an investor

Look for property as if you were doing it for yourself. It is important to be involved in the investor's problems and challenges. Treat each client not as a temporary, but as a permanent one. After all, if the investor is satisfied with you, there is a good chance that he will come back and bring his acquaintances. Don't be afraid to put in the effort. If you have connections with developers, you will be able to ‘get’ the apartment your client needs, even from the reserve, which is not in the public domain. It is for such deals that investors often turn to brokers. Do not hide the disadvantages of the property associated with individual preferences of the client. The truth will sooner or later come out, but the trust will be lost. Do not leave the client at the end of the transaction alone with his questions. He may not know (and probably does not know!) how to connect the Internet in the apartment or where to go to pay for utilities. Do not ignore the client in this case. Answering his questions will not take you much time, but will significantly affect your reputation in a positive way. Remember that a good long-term relationship with an investor is better than a deal done here and now.





Top 3 property objects

Request from a client: ‘I want a fully furnished apartment in one of the central areas’

Rove Home Marasi Drive, an apartment complex created in Rove's signature design, will appeal to clients who dream of a stylish and unique property. All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with a ‘smart home’ system. The developed internal infrastructure is amazing: swimming pool, gym, spa-zone, cafe, basketball and mini-football court, climbing wall, cinema and even a telescope on the roof. The residential complex is located in the central Business Bay area. For example, the road to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will not take more than 10 minutes.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 045 888





Request from a client: ‘I need an apartment with the service of a five-star hotel’

Nikki Beach Residences is a waterfront community on Al Marjan Island. You can enjoy the resort lifestyle from the comfort of your own home. In addition, the residential complex offers a five-star hotel service for property owners. Internal infrastructure of the residential complex: swimming pool, gym, yoga studio, library, children's club, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2028

Price: from AED 2 028 600





Request from a client: ‘I want to invest in a penthouse’

Rixos Residences is a residential complex branded by Rixos Hotels professionals, located in the heart of Dubai. Here you can buy both view apartments and luxury penthouses. The complex offers its residents a swimming pool on the 65th floor, a premium recreation area, cafes and bars, a gym, a yoga studio, a cinema, children's playgrounds, etc.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Penthouse price: from AED 28 000 000