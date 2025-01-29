Aldar Properties PJSC

Object type–
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 154 m² to 469 m²
Down payment5%
3 bedroomsfrom 154 m²from 3 994 100 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 309 m²from 7 303 300 AED
Aldar Properties is a reliable real estate developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
Aldar Properties Advantages:
- modern interior design
- attractive payment schemes
- diverse selection of real estate options
- a wide range of infrastructure
The main “business cards” of the developer are such projects as Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi World Trade Center and others.