Aldar Properties PJSC

Aldar Properties PJSC

Aldar Properties PJSC

Aldar Properties is a reliable real estate developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.


Aldar Properties Advantages:

- modern interior design

- attractive payment schemes

- diverse selection of real estate options

- a wide range of infrastructure


The main “business cards” of the developer are such projects as Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi World Trade Center and others.

Rosso Bay Residences
Rosso Bay Residences
Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 154 m² to 469 m²
Down payment5%
3 bedroomsfrom 154 m²from 3 994 100 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 309 m²from 7 303 300 AED
from 3 994 100 AEDfrom 20 707 AED/m²
Sama Yas by Aldar
Sama Yas by Aldar
YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 162 m² to 302 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 162 m²from 4 121 500 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 205 m²from 4 851 000 AED
from 4 121 500 AEDfrom 23 581 AED/m²
Gardenia Bay
Gardenia Bay
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, YS1
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 120 m² to 185 m²
Down payment5%
2 bedroomsfrom 120 m²from 2 257 073 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 154 m²from 3 011 213 AED
from 2 257 073 AEDfrom 17 354 AED/m²
Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar
Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar
8, Saadiyat Cultural District (Saadiyat Island) Street, Saadiyat Island North, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 102 m² to 249 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 102 m²from 6 140 194 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 204 m²from 12 105 658 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 249 m²from 25 038 304 AED
from 6 140 194 AEDfrom 59 341 AED/m²
Nikki Beach Residences
Nikki Beach Residences
Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 100 m² to 508 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 100 m²from 2 284 500 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 223 m²from 4 464 300 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 167 m²from 4 111 700 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 246 m²from 9 407 700 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 508 m²from 19 416 750 AED
from 2 284 500 AEDfrom 19 983 AED/m²
Verdes by Haven
Verdes by Haven
125, Amaranta B, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 127 m² to 225 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 127 m²from 1 903 951 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 182 m²from 2 621 400 AED
from 1 903 951 AEDfrom 13 290 AED/m²
Yas Golf Collection
Yas Golf Collection
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ansam Residence, Ansam Building 2
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 167 m² to 219 m²
Down payment5%
2 bedroomsfrom 167 m²from 3 048 877 AED
from 3 048 877 AEDfrom 14 679 AED/m²
