Aldar Properties PJSC

Aldar Properties is a reliable real estate developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.





Aldar Properties Advantages:

- modern interior design

- attractive payment schemes

- diverse selection of real estate options

- a wide range of infrastructure





The main “business cards” of the developer are such projects as Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi World Trade Center and others.