Rosso Bay Residences

Rosso Bay Residences

Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 74 m² to 3443 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 569 900 AED
from 1 569 900 AED
from 1 741 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%78 495 AED
Registration of the contract
10%156990 AED
+
2%31398 AED
Before the completion date
35%549 465 AED
Handover
50%784 950 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2028
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 569 900 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Shop230 m
Medical center5 km
Sea600 m

About project

A new resort complex with exclusive amenities on the artificial archipelago of Al Marjan Island. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy picturesque views of the pristine beaches and the Arabian Gulf. The complex features 1,195 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. All units come with private bathrooms, built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets, laundry rooms, and dining areas. Some units also include a private storage room.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a gym, infinity pool, lounge, gardens, guest lobby, play area, yoga zone, shops, sports hall, sauna, library, co-working space, and direct beach access. Within a 10-minute radius, there are restaurants such as Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets like Zoom, Spinneys and Al Maya, Little Treasures Nursery, RAK Academy – British School Al Hamra, Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Cultural Sports Club, Al Hamra Mall and RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Hotel service is a feature of the complex Residents can enjoy exclusive offers from Nikki Beach Global, including three levels of discounts on gym memberships and visits to F&B establishments. Participation in special events is also possible. Access to a variety of a la carte services is available, including concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car wash, and chauffeur services. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 1011
1 569 900 - 1 834 600
1 741 - 20 999
2 bedrooms
1345 - 1345
2 630 000 - 2 630 000
1 955 - 1 955
3 bedrooms
2152 - 2152
3 820 000 - 3 820 000
1 775 - 1 775
4 bedrooms
3443 - 3443
6 111 645 - 6 111 645
1 775 - 1 775

Infrastructure

Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates