Rosso Bay Residences

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a gym, infinity pool, lounge, gardens, guest lobby, play area, yoga zone, shops, sports hall, sauna, library, co-working space, and direct beach access. Within a 10-minute radius, there are restaurants such as Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets like Zoom, Spinneys and Al Maya, Little Treasures Nursery, RAK Academy – British School Al Hamra, Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Cultural Sports Club, Al Hamra Mall and RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Hotel service is a feature of the complex Residents can enjoy exclusive offers from Nikki Beach Global, including three levels of discounts on gym memberships and visits to F&B establishments. Participation in special events is also possible. Access to a variety of a la carte services is available, including concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car wash, and chauffeur services. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

