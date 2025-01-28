Al Marjan Island is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.





Infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Leptis Fresh Supermarket, ZOOM.

Restaurants: Serenata Restaurant & Bar, Super Breeze Bar & Restaurant, Karma Kafé Rak by Buddha - Bar, Bake House.





The nearest educational institutions and medical centers are 10 minutes away in the neighboring area of Al Hamra.





The main feature of the area was the first casino in the Arab world - Wynn Marjan Island Resort.





Transportation accessibility:

Al Marjan Island Boulevard runs along the entire island and connects to the larger Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road.





The main means of transportation around the island is by cab or private car, as well as water transportation.





Ras Al Khaimah International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.