Top 5 facts about Abu Dhabi for those who dream of buying an apartment here

Dubai is considered the most favoured destination for Russian and European investors. However, this is not the only option. More and more people want to invest in Abu Dhabi property, and we decided to find out why.





Fact 1. Climate

Abu Dhabi, like Dubai, has a desert climate with hot, dry periods. In summer the temperature here can reach above 40 degrees, and in winter it drops to +15. There is very little rainfall in the region, most of it falls in the winter period. But despite the heat, the city is very comfortable thanks to modern technologies: air-conditioners in every room (and even at bus stops!), special irrigation systems and many parks. Investors from the middle part of Russia, tired of rain and slush, are often attracted by the opportunity to live in a sunny location. Moreover, Abu Dhabi has the largest amount of greenery among all emirates.





Fact 2. High quality of life

More than once Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the safest city in the world. The emirate has held its title for eight years. According to the InterNations Expat Insider report, the Emirates capital is among the top 20 best cities to move to. The government makes sure that the quality of life for citizens and expats remains at a high level. So what else, apart from safety, does Abu Dhabi attract investors and people who dream of living here?









It has an amazing rate of economic development. The capital has beautiful architecture and a stable property market. It has a wealth of attractions, entertainment to suit all tastes and ideal employment opportunities.





Fact 3. Variety of property with affordable prices

Abu Dhabi is a paradise for investors, as it is here that you can find the most sought-after types of property. Developers can offer a small studio, multi-room apartments, penthouses or premium villas. Future investors can choose either ready-made objects or a project under construction. The cost of housing here is more attractive than in other cities around the world. The most prestigious property is located on Saadiyat Island.





Fact 4. Promising property market with a high ROI

More than 14,000 transactions were completed in Abu Dhabi last year. It is planned that the demand for property will remain strong in 2024. For example, around 2,660 deals were completed in the first quarter of 2024. The city's infrastructure is constantly improving, which makes property investment even more attractive. Given all these facts, Abu Dhabi is a good option for investors with long-term plans. The highest returns are always shown by projects on the coastline. And in Abu Dhabi there are still marketable locations at a reasonable price.





By the way, when buying property owner must pay tax to the Land Department. In Dubai it is 4%, and in Abu Dhabi it is only 2%.









Fact 5. High tourist flow

Having bought a studio or apartment in Abu Dhabi, an investor can easily rent it out. The tourist flow is getting bigger every year: in 2023, approximately 24,000,000 people visited the capital. Interesting fact: Dubai relies on beach holidays, while Abu Dhabi is more focused on cultural and sports tourism. There are such sights as the Louvre, Formula 1, Guggenheim Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and others. At the same time, holidays in the capital are more measured and conservative.





Top 3 projects in Abu Dhabi that will definitely attract investors

Gardenia Bay - a cosy family community located on the seafront near the main attractions of Abu Dhabi. Developed internal infrastructure of the complex: park area, fitness centre, sports ground, yoga space, cafes, cinema, shops, etc. The emphasis in the residential complex is on environmental friendliness.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 381 525





Park View is an exclusive residential complex located on Saadiyat Island. The main feature of the community is hotel service. All lots are equipped with kitchen, air conditioning, built-in wardrobes. Nearby is New York University Abu Dhabi, so the project is ideal for both living and renting. Internal infrastructure will be to everyone's taste: the complex has a gym, spa-salon, barbecue area, children's playground and others.

Price: from AED 726 538





Sama Yas, a community located at Yas Island surrounded by green parks, is sure to appeal to those who have always dreamt of living close to nature. All lots are equipped with premium eco-friendly materials. Residents have access to a gym, a lounge with a library, concierge service, a park with a picnic area, sports fields, jogging and cycling paths.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 307 200