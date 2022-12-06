UAE
Park View

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island West, Laffan Street, 67
DeveloperBloom Properties
Total areafrom 49 m² to 161 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price726 538 AED
from 726 538 AED
from 13 651 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%72 654 AED
Registration of the contract
2%14531 AED
Handover
15%108 981 AED
Post-Handover
75%544 904 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 726 538 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport170 m
High school1 km
Shop160 m
Medical center230 m
Sea500 m

About project

A new project with a hotel service on Saadiyat Island, 500 meters from the Abu Dhabi coast. The complex's advantageous location opposite New York University Abu Dhabi makes it very attractive for university employees, invited lecturers, and families of foreign students. The complex offers 207 residences with 1-3 bedrooms and 217 hotel apartments. All units feature fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning. Some apartments also include a staff room.

The premises boast a wide range of top-notch amenities, including a gym, SPA salon, retail outlets, a children's playground, BBQ area, and parking facilities. Within a 5-minute walk, residents can find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Cappucci Restaurant & Cafe, Blacksmith Coffee Company, Al Manara Pharmacy, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center. Slightly further away, there's New York University Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat art gallery, and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi school. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides close proximity to many famous city attractions. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
49 - 69
726 538 - 1 024 000
14 767 - 14 811
1 bedroom
78 - 94
1 072 594 - 1 589 000
13 651 - 16 868
2 bedrooms
117 - 147
1 904 000 - 2 444 000
16 221 - 16 558
3 bedrooms
147 - 161
2 420 000 - 2 932 000
16 410 - 18 177

Infrastructure

