The premises boast a wide range of top-notch amenities, including a gym, SPA salon, retail outlets, a children's playground, BBQ area, and parking facilities. Within a 5-minute walk, residents can find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Cappucci Restaurant & Cafe, Blacksmith Coffee Company, Al Manara Pharmacy, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center. Slightly further away, there's New York University Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat art gallery, and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi school. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides close proximity to many famous city attractions. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

