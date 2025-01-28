Saadiyat Island is a large natural island and one of the most popular neighborhoods in Abu Dhabi. The community will suit young professionals, expats, investors, families with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Waitrose, Carrefour Market, Spinneys, Delice Supermarket, Day mart Convenient Store, Leen Express LLC.

Shopping center: The Collection Saadiyat.

Educational institutions: Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Théodore Monod International French School, American Community School of Abu Dhabi, Odyssey Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery.

Medical Clinics: HealthPlus Family Clinic, Tamara Polyclinics LLC.

Restaurants: MAZI Abu Dhabi, Taparelle Restaurant, Burro Blanco Saadiyat, The Marketplace, Nectar, Feels Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Beirut Sur Mer Restaurant, Ting Irie.

Beaches: Kai Beach, Soul Beach.

Golf Club: Saadiyat Beach.





The Louvre Abu Dhabi, created in 2017 in partnership with the French Louvre, is considered the island's main attraction. Another interesting place is the Manarat Al Saadiyat cultural center. It brings together several galleries, a theater, a garden, a 250-seat auditorium, a terrace and a photography studio.





Transportation accessibility:

The island is connected to the mainland by the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, which transforms into the area's main thoroughfare, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street. The highway runs along the entire territory of the island.





Public transportation here is represented by a convenient bus network with numerous stops.





It takes 30 minutes to get from the island to Abu Dhabi International Airport.