Top 6 useful apps for those who want to have fun in UAE

Investors often ask property brokers for tips and tricks for their time in Dubai. Here we would like to share a list of apps to help you have fun in the Emirates as well as culturally enrich yourself.





Experience Abu Dhabi

A convenient app for those who are travelling to the UAE for the first time. It's a real wand of help that it's simply a crime not to use it. Everything in the app is divided into convenient categories: shopping, excursions, activities, spa, nightlife, restaurants, tours, etc. In a separate tab you can see what mass events are planned for a particular day in the calendar. All in all, a real must have for those who have decided to have a fun and informative time in Abu Dhabi in between choosing a property to buy.









Visit Dubai

It works similarly to the Experience Abu Dhabi app, except that the entire interface is in Russian. Thanks to this assistant, everyone can find the best sights and restaurants in Dubai, book tickets to an event and create a convenient route around the city.









VOX Cinemas

An application created for cinema lovers who can't imagine an evening without a good film. With VOX Cinemas you can easily view the schedule and book tickets right from your mobile phone.





How to use the app:





Save your favourite cinema hall, select a movie and book a ticket.

Scan it at the cinema box office, thus avoiding the queue.

Get all the information about the film from the app: trailer, cast, ratings, etc.

Pre-order food and drinks before coming to the cinema.





By the way, if investors ask you one of the most popular film-related questions, you'll know what to answer. So, the question is: ‘Are there cinemas in Dubai that show films in Russian?’ Of course yes, and we've put together a whole list for you. Don't forget to share it with your customers: City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Nakhell Mall, Roxy Cinemas JBR.





Louvre Abu Dhabi - Guide

With each passing year, Abu Dhabi increasingly confirms its status as the cultural centre of the Persian Gulf. In 2023, 1.2 million people visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi. This popular museum hosts a variety of exhibitions, educational programmes and outdoor activities. A special Louvre Abu Dhabi - Guide app has been created for fans of painting, sculpture and architecture. It tells in detail in Russian not only about the exhibits, but also about the history of the museum. A free audio guide is also available.

The main feature of the app 一 everything works without internet.





The Entertainer

Dubai's app that offers discounts on various services in the city. Thanks to The Entertainer, you can save a lot on going to restaurants, spa salons and entertainment events. The app makes the time spent in Dubai even more fun and affordable for all residents and visitors of the city. However, there is one nuance that will not be to everyone's taste. Only an annual subscription is available on the app, which costs 一 595 AED.





Bottom line

Instead of concluding, let's share with you another app without which being in another country will be quite uncomfortable.

XE Currency 一 a currency converter that will quickly help you to orientate whether you are over the limit for entertainment. Internet is not necessary for its operation. It is enough to connect to the wi-fi before leaving the hotel and update the exchange rate.