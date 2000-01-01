Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Riwa by Meraas

Riwa by Meraas

1438, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development LLC
Total area
from 67 m² to 407 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 350 000 AEDfrom 27 027 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%470 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%94000 AED
Before the completion date
55%1 292 500 AED
Handover
25%587 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67
2 350 000
34 825
2 bedrooms
116
3 150 000
27 027
3 bedrooms
184
6 060 000
32 773

Description

The new prestigious complex combines modern elegance with breathtaking views of the famous Burj Al Arab. Thanks to its excellent location, residents will enjoy easy access to major shopping centers, various restaurants, numerous leisure spots, and entertainment venues. Surrounded by lush green landscapes, Riwa is an excellent addition to the Madinat Jumeirah Living community. Key Features – Bright and spacious apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses. – All necessary amenities: swimming pool, gym, children's playgrounds, relaxation areas. – Bridge to Madinat Jumeirah. – Modern landscape design and well-maintained parks. Community Infrastructure A popular residential area of mid-rise buildings surrounded by green parks and developed infrastructure. In close proximity are the major shopping center Mall of the Emirates, the beach area Jumeirah Beach, and the popular water park Wild Wadi Park. In addition to entertainment facilities, the area is home to the large Gargash Hospital and several schools – Collegiate American School, Al Arqam Private School, Smart Vision School. Location Benefits A prime location in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, with metro stations and public transportation allowing convenient access to various parts of the city. The road to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa will take 17 minutes, 15 minutes to the Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Islands. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace