Riwa by Meraas

The new prestigious complex combines modern elegance with breathtaking views of the famous Burj Al Arab. Thanks to its excellent location, residents will enjoy easy access to major shopping centers, various restaurants, numerous leisure spots, and entertainment venues. Surrounded by lush green landscapes, Riwa is an excellent addition to the Madinat Jumeirah Living community. Key Features – Bright and spacious apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses. – All necessary amenities: swimming pool, gym, children's playgrounds, relaxation areas. – Bridge to Madinat Jumeirah. – Modern landscape design and well-maintained parks. Community Infrastructure A popular residential area of mid-rise buildings surrounded by green parks and developed infrastructure. In close proximity are the major shopping center Mall of the Emirates, the beach area Jumeirah Beach, and the popular water park Wild Wadi Park. In addition to entertainment facilities, the area is home to the large Gargash Hospital and several schools – Collegiate American School, Al Arqam Private School, Smart Vision School. Location Benefits A prime location in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, with metro stations and public transportation allowing convenient access to various parts of the city. The road to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa will take 17 minutes, 15 minutes to the Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Islands. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.