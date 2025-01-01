Catalog
The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.

 

Advantages of Meraas Development:

- unrivaled experience 

- realistic ambitions

- dedication

- leading position


The success of the Meraas Development team is based on strategic leadership and a commitment to innovation.

2 offers
Nad Al Sheba Gardens 2 by Meraas
T260, Meydan Grand Views, Nadd Al Shiba 1, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMeraas Development
Total areafrom 638 m² to 808 m²
Down payment20%
6 bedroomsfrom 638 m²from 18 011 000 AED
7 bedroomsfrom 808 m²from 23 544 000 AED
from 18 011 000 AEDfrom 28 212 AED/m²
Riwa by Meraas
1438, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperMeraas Development
Total areafrom 185 m² to 188 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 185 m²from 6 130 000 AED
from 6 130 000 AEDfrom 32 975 AED/m²
