Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesCity Walk Crestlane by Meraas

City Walk Crestlane by Meraas

20, Galleria 3 Street, Galleria Villas, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 75 m² to 436 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 600 000 AEDfrom 21 528 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
20%
Before Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On signing SPA
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors13, 14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75
2 600 000
34 551
2 bedrooms
130
3 200 000
24 603
3 bedrooms
278
6 000 000
21 528
4 bedrooms
427
14 600 000
34 164
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A symphony of luxury in the light of thousands of metropolitan lights. City Walk Crestlane by Meraas is a new rhythm of life inspired by the water element. Here the dynamics of the metropolis intertwine with the harmony of nature, and the architecture emphasizes the lightness and elegance of the urban lifestyle. Key features — The interior design features warm sand and cream shades, dark natural wood and white marble with golden veins. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies create a sense of lightness and open space. — The infrastructure of the complex includes swimming pools, recreation areas with views of the park, jogging and bicycle paths, sports grounds, yoga studio, co-working and lounge zones. — The highlight of the project will be the sky terraces with panoramic views of Dubai, where the city skyline merges with the glitter of the water. Location Advantages City Walk Crestlane is located in the Al Wasl neighborhood, providing convenient access to Dubai's key attractions. Dubai Mall is a 7-minute drive away, Jumeirah Beach is a 10-minute drive away and Downtown Dubai is just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
20, Galleria 3 Street, Galleria Villas, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea2 km
High school2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center650 m
Metro station1 km
Airport15 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Paddle tennis

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More

News about project

  1. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
  2. Top 6 useful apps for those who want to have fun in UAE
    Top 6 useful apps for those who want to have fun in UAE07.11.2024
  3. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap