Description

A symphony of luxury in the light of thousands of metropolitan lights. City Walk Crestlane by Meraas is a new rhythm of life inspired by the water element. Here the dynamics of the metropolis intertwine with the harmony of nature, and the architecture emphasizes the lightness and elegance of the urban lifestyle. Key features — The interior design features warm sand and cream shades, dark natural wood and white marble with golden veins. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies create a sense of lightness and open space. — The infrastructure of the complex includes swimming pools, recreation areas with views of the park, jogging and bicycle paths, sports grounds, yoga studio, co-working and lounge zones. — The highlight of the project will be the sky terraces with panoramic views of Dubai, where the city skyline merges with the glitter of the water. Location Advantages City Walk Crestlane is located in the Al Wasl neighborhood, providing convenient access to Dubai's key attractions. Dubai Mall is a 7-minute drive away, Jumeirah Beach is a 10-minute drive away and Downtown Dubai is just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.