Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?

First and foremost, the choice between a villa or an apartment in Dubai depends on the client’s preferences, needs and budget. However, your role as an agent is to highlight the pros and cons of both options and help them make a decision.

Questions to ask the client

Are you planning to live alone or are you buying an investment property?

If you will be living alone, what factors are most important to you: proximity to work, parks around the development, schools nearby, etc.

How many people in your family? Do you have children?

Do you want to live in the centre or in seclusion?

If you are planning to buy a property as an investment, what is your strategy: long or short term rental or resale?

What is your budget?





Based on the client’s answers, you will be able to understand which type of property will suit them best.





When to choose a property

Situation 1: The investor wants to move to Dubai alone or as a couple

The fewer people in the family, the less living space is required. It is also necessary to consider work. If the client works remotely, it is better to look for a residential complex with co-working and dedicated work areas or cafes nearby. If a person needs to go to the office every day, it is better to buy a property with good transport links to the necessary place.





Situation 2. The client wants to invest in a property, but not live in it

In this case it is better to invest in apartments. The demand for renting and buying villas is much lower than for 1−2 bedroom properties.





Situation 3. The client has a limited budget

If the client’s budget is minimal, it is better to stick to apartments. Villas are usually more expensive than any other property.





Top 3 Apartments for Living and Investing





Ocean Cove by Emaar 一 an ideal residence for those who appreciate beauty and convenience. The development is located in the historic community of Rashid Yachts & Marina. Schools, medical clinics and other amenities are within 10 minutes. Residents and guests will be able to enjoy the swimming pool, gym and walking areas without leaving the complex.

Handover: 3rd quarter 2028

Price: from AED 1 760 000





Savannah by Nshama 一 is a prestigious residential development located in the popular Town Square (Dubailand) community. The internal facilities will satisfy even the most demanding clients: swimming pool, children’s and sports areas, barbecue area, gymnasium, etc. Dubai Mall will be approximately 30 minutes away.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 809 000





Palace Residences by Emaar 一 a beachfront development in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour community, designed for those who appreciate the luxury and activity of city life. Schools and medical centres are within a 10-minute drive. And Dubai’s most popular attractions (Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall) are about 20 minutes away. Inside the complex you will find everything you need for a comfortable life: swimming pools, gym, barbecue area, yoga and meditation rooms, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2029

Price: from AED 1 960 000





When to choose a villa

Situation 1. The client has a high budget

Yes, the prices of villas are "bite", but for this cost you get not only living space, but also a private green area, a private pool and other privileges. Especially in 2024, the trend of buying villas has started. More and more people are refusing to live in cramped conditions and are opting for larger living spaces.





Situation 2. The client has several children

If the investor has a large family with several children, it is better to choose a villa. However, it is necessary to choose a property in a community where they will not have to spend hours travelling to school.





You can offer the client to buy a villa for resale (assuming, of course, that the family is solvent). Moreover, prices for this type of property are growing quite well. For example, for the first quarter of 2024, the rent on Palm Jumeirah increased by about 63%.





Top 3 villas to live in and invest in





Nad Al Sheba Gardens 2 by Meraas 一 a luxury residential development of villas and townhouses. All the necessary facilities are within the community: supermarkets, hospitals, etc. The nearest school is 6 minutes away by car. The internal infrastructure will allow you to enjoy your time at the villa: its own blue lagoon, jogging tracks, parks, yoga areas, etc.

Handover: 3rd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 18 483 000





Mira Villas by Bentley 一 is a prestigious residential community located at the heart of the vibrant Meydan City community with stylish residences. Close to educational institutions, shopping malls, golf courses and more. Each villa comes fully furnished with top of the range appliances. Residents will enjoy a private swimming pool and Jacuzzi, on-site cinema and gymnasium.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 20 700 000





The Acres by Meraas 一 exclusive villas that combine proximity to nature with the activity of urban living. All residences will be finished with eco-friendly materials and the villas themselves will be filled with natural light and air. The development will be located in the prestigious community of Dubailand. Residents will have access to a man-made lagoon with a beautiful waterfront, a farmers' market in the area, walking areas, etc. Playgrounds and tree houses are planned for children.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 8 243 000