Mira Villas by Bentley

The stylish residential complex Mira Villas will be located in the heart of Dubai's dynamic Meydan City district. Residences will feature various interior styles created by the Bentley Home brand. The project includes thirty-five villas with spacious rooms and luxurious design. Mira Villas will become a realized dream for those seeking a balance between the beauty of nature and urban infrastructure. Key Features – An ideal location on the shore of a private lagoon offers beautiful views and leisure opportunities. – Each villa is furnished and fully equipped for living with branded appliances. – Residents will enjoy private pools with jacuzzis, landscaped gardens, and a rooftop terrace, as well as access to a home cinema and a gym on the premises. – 24/7 concierge service, round-the-clock security surveillance, and housekeeping services. Community Infrastructure The residential complex is located in the picturesque MBR City – Meydan area. This is one of Dubai's newest and most multifunctional locations. Nearby are educational institutions: Kent College Canterbury's auxiliary campus, Fifth Dimension Elementary School, the Avenue Mall shopping center, parks, and golf courses. Transport Accessibility The road to Dubai's main attractions, such as the Burj Khalifa or Dubai Mall, takes no more than 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is a 19-minute drive away.