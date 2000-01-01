UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Mira Villas by Bentley

Mira Villas by Bentley

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 476 m² to 845 m²
Bedrooms
5
Start price
from 20 700 000 AEDfrom 43 400 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%4 140 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%828000 AED
Before the completion date
30%6 210 000 AED
Handover
50%10 350 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
476 - 845
20 700 000 - 41 500 000
43 400 - 49 089

Description

The stylish residential complex Mira Villas will be located in the heart of Dubai's dynamic Meydan City district. Residences will feature various interior styles created by the Bentley Home brand. The project includes thirty-five villas with spacious rooms and luxurious design. Mira Villas will become a realized dream for those seeking a balance between the beauty of nature and urban infrastructure. Key Features – An ideal location on the shore of a private lagoon offers beautiful views and leisure opportunities. – Each villa is furnished and fully equipped for living with branded appliances. – Residents will enjoy private pools with jacuzzis, landscaped gardens, and a rooftop terrace, as well as access to a home cinema and a gym on the premises. – 24/7 concierge service, round-the-clock security surveillance, and housekeeping services. Community Infrastructure The residential complex is located in the picturesque MBR City – Meydan area. This is one of Dubai's newest and most multifunctional locations. Nearby are educational institutions: Kent College Canterbury's auxiliary campus, Fifth Dimension Elementary School, the Avenue Mall shopping center, parks, and golf courses. Transport Accessibility The road to Dubai's main attractions, such as the Burj Khalifa or Dubai Mall, takes no more than 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is a 19-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden