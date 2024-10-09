Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai

Over the past few years, Dubai has become a centre of attraction for the world's elite. Consider this: the number of millionaires in the UAE has increased by 4,500 in 2023. This factor is increasingly driving premium property values upwards, meaning that it is Dubai that could be at the forefront of the world's luxury housing potential.





Investors more and more often ask brokers the question, ‘How to choose the right villa so that it can be profitably resold or rented out in the future’. Here is our guide with tips that will definitely come in handy for all realtors in their work.





5 main steps when choosing a villa





Step 1: Calculate your budget

In Dubai, prices for villas vary. The cost depends on the neighbourhood, nearby Community Infrastructure, living area, number of bedrooms, availability of a swimming pool, proximity to the sea or major attractions.





The first thing an investor needs to do is to determine his possibilities and make sure that the cost of the chosen villa corresponds to the market. On average, the price for a villa with several bedrooms starts from 2,300,000 AED. There is almost no ‘ceiling’ in the cost, the price in exclusive projects can reach up to 45,000,000 AED. But despite the fact that villas are more expensive than apartments, they grow in value faster.









Step 2: Choose a good location

Pay attention to the location of the property. Many people come to Dubai every year for holidays. Recently, families with children prefer to rent houses rather than apartments or hotels. Therefore, it is better to choose a villa in an area with developed infrastructure, proximity to shops, restaurants and medical facilities. It is also important to consider the remoteness from the main roads. If the investor plans to later rent the villa as a holiday property, then you need to take into account the distance to the sea.





The main areas for investment

Yas Island and Saadiyat Island . Property on them belongs to the luxury segment, because it is these locations are the most desirable for life in the United Arab Emirates. There are a lot of entertainment and well-developed infrastructure on the islands.





Al Raha Gardens is a neighbourhood ideal for a quiet family life. Developed infrastructure is an obvious bonus of the location. There are schools, a large shopping centre and a beautiful promenade for long walks.





DAMAC Hills 2 is an eco-friendly neighbourhood with many villas.





Jumeirah Golf Estates is a location where you can buy a villa with stunning views. Surrounded by beautiful green golf courses, the area offers the perfect combination of tranquillity and an active lifestyle.





Palm Jumeirah . The neighbourhood is ideal for those who want to live in Dubai in a Russian community. It has the highest demand for rentals from Russians. It is also where the main entertainment and top restaurants are located.





Step 3: Assess the reputation of the developer and the condition of the villa

First of all, try to find out all the necessary information about the developer.





How many completed properties does the developer have?

Have the deadlines been delayed (if so, by how much)?

Have customers complained about the developer?

How did the company solve problems with complaints?





You can find all this on the internet, on forums and in social networks. Also search the internet for data on the developer's finished projects and carefully assess the quality of finishes, maintenance, layout, etc. All this information will help the investor to make a decision in the future, if a choice arises.









Even if the investor will be the first owner of the villa, before buying it, it is necessary to pay attention to the condition of the property. It is necessary to inspect all communications, the structure of the building, pay attention to the finishes and the level of equipment. It is necessary to see if there is a car park, courtyard, swimming pool, garden or other infrastructure important for the future investor.





Step 4: Carefully study all documents

Also pay attention to the legal aspects. Check all the documents for the villa, make sure that the deal is legal and safe. Before signing the contract, carefully study all its clauses. Check the exact address of the villa and its area, payment terms, the developer's liability for failure to meet deadlines, etc.





Step 5: Don't be afraid of comparison

Before making a decision, visit a few more properties, compare them according to all parameters and only then make a choice. Remind the investor that buying a villa in Dubai is a serious investment, so you need to take your time and trust common sense and experience.





Top 3 villas suitable for investment

Mira Villas by Bentley - the residence features 35 villas with stunning designs. The villas are ideal for those who dream of living close to nature without leaving the city. The residential complex is located in the dynamic neighbourhood of Dubai MBR City - Meydan. Each villa is located on the shores of a lagoon next to landscaped gardens. All lots are fully furnished and equipped with branded appliances.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 20 700 000





Taormina Village is a residential development located in the centre of the popular Dubailand area. The community, consisting of villas and townhouses, is considered to be the most eco-friendly in the region. Individual lots include private terraces, laundry rooms and maid's quarters. Residents have access to a swimming pool, gym, yoga garden, jogging tracks and more.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 2 864 380





Cordoba at Bloom Living - an exclusive collection of 3-6 bedroom villas set along alleyways. The duplex villas are presented with a 2 car garage, garden and patio in the backyard. On-site facilities include: dedicated pet parks, swimming pools, beach club, health and sports club, tennis courts, agro-park, yoga area, jogging tracks, children's playgrounds.

Handover: 4th quarter 2024

Price: from AED 6 154 181