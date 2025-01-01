Catalog
Since 2014, has established itself as one of the leading private real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Egypt. The company offers modern and affordable housing solutions, providing high value and comfort to its customers.


Advantages of Reportage Properties:

- modern approach to design

- flexible payment terms

- high safety standards

- high quality building materials


The company's mission is to create affordable and quality residential developments that provide buyers with a sense of security and belonging. Reportage Properties strives to expand its influence in international markets by offering innovative solutions for investors.

3 offers
Taormina Village by Reportage Properties
Taormina Village by Reportage Properties
1S, 1A Street, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperReportage Properties
Total areafrom 179 m² to 335 m²
Down payment25%
3 bedroomsfrom 179 m²from 3 150 818 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 185 m²from 3 782 610 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 335 m²from 4 931 614 AED
from 3 150 818 AEDfrom 14 688 AED/m²
Selina by Reportage
Selina by Reportage
YS2, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperReportage Properties
Total areafrom 84 m² to 209 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 84 m²from 1 721 761 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 114 m²from 2 036 294 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 147 m²from 2 484 655 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 208 m²from 4 715 156 AED
from 1 721 761 AEDfrom 14 271 AED/m²
Reportage Hills
Reportage Hills
Damac Lagoons, Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperReportage Properties
Total areafrom 174 m² to 273 m²
Down payment10%
3 bedroomsfrom 174 m²from 2 595 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 216 m²from 3 595 000 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 223 m²from 4 095 000 AED
from 2 595 000 AEDfrom 14 084 AED/m²
