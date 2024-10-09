Catalog
The District by Reportage

The District by Reportage

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 63 m² to 282 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 130 000 AEDfrom 12 374 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
0%
Before Handover
100%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
HydrophoreYes
Building height82.5 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots1296

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 115
1 130 000 – 1 575 000
13 587 – 17 801
2 bedrooms
85 – 172
1 510 000 – 2 130 000
12 374 – 17 715
3 bedrooms
110 – 191
1 935 000 – 2 635 000
13 763 – 17 540
Plans catalog

Description

A new standard of urban living in the heart of Al Reem Island. The District is an innovative residential complex that offers the perfect balance between metropolitan energy and serene privacy. Key features — Architectural Concept: modern towers with panoramic glazing, spacious balconies, and elegant lobbies. Each residence features thoughtful layouts, stylish interiors, and high-quality finishes. — Comprehensive Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness centers in each tower, sports halls, retail stores, restaurants, cafés, children’s playgrounds, relaxation areas, a medical center, and a pharmacy ensure maximum comfort. — Innovative Technology: central air conditioning, energy-efficient solutions, double glazing for improved insulation, and spacious terraces for relaxation. Location advantages The District is centrally positioned on Al Reem Island, providing quick access to Abu Dhabi’s key attractions. Shams Boutik, Reem Mall, and Abu Dhabi Mall are just 5 minutes away. Al Reem Central Park is within 10 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi can be reached in 15 minutes, while Saadiyat Island and Mangrove Forest are 20 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 30 minutes away by car.

Location

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

District Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Pharmacy
  • Waterside

Developer

Reportage Properties

Reportage Properties

Since 2014, has established itself as one of the leading private real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Egypt. The company offers modern and affordable housing solutions, providing high value and comfort to its customers.
More

