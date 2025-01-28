Al Reem Island is a natural island and fast developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Carrefour Market, Al Maya Supermarket, SPAR EXPRESS, Waitrose, Salla Supermarket, Grandiose- C1, The Brite Supermarket.

Shopping Center: Reem Mall, Shams Boutik.

Educational institutions: Repton School Abu Dhabi, Redwood Montessori Nursery, Nord Anglia International School, GEMS World Academy, Playhouse Nursery.

Medical Clinics: Mediclinic, True Smile Works Dental Clinics, Via Medica International Healthcare LLC, Burjeel Day Surgery Center.

Restaurants: First Clique & Royal Prestige Restaurant & Café Marina Square, PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, Sweet Greens Restaurant, Quince Restaurant, Catania Lounge, Rozana Al Reem Restaurant & Cafe.

Beaches: Reem Beach, Shams coast east, Walking beach Reem.

Parks: Reem Central Park, Al Fay Park, Al Reem Walk.

Soccer Field: Koora Sports - Al Reem Down Town.





This area is also home to one of Abu Dhabi's popular attractions - Gate Towers, designed in the form of a gate; a branch of the French Sorbonne University.





Transportation Accessibility:

Getting around the island by car or cab is easy - there is a very extensive road network.





There is also a bus service around the community.





The community is connected to other islands by 6 bridges.





It takes about 30 minutes to get to Abu Dhabi International Airport.