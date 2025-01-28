Catalog
Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and fast developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.


Developed infrastructure:

  • Supermarkets: Carrefour Market, Al Maya Supermarket, SPAR EXPRESS, Waitrose, Salla Supermarket, Grandiose- C1, The Brite Supermarket.
  • Shopping Center: Reem Mall, Shams Boutik.
  • Educational institutions: Repton School Abu Dhabi, Redwood Montessori Nursery, Nord Anglia International School, GEMS World Academy, Playhouse Nursery.
  • Medical Clinics: Mediclinic, True Smile Works Dental Clinics, Via Medica International Healthcare LLC, Burjeel Day Surgery Center.
  • Restaurants: First Clique & Royal Prestige Restaurant & Café Marina Square, PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, Sweet Greens Restaurant, Quince Restaurant, Catania Lounge, Rozana Al Reem Restaurant & Cafe.
  • Beaches: Reem Beach, Shams coast east, Walking beach Reem.
  • Parks: Reem Central Park, Al Fay Park, Al Reem Walk.
  • Soccer Field: Koora Sports - Al Reem Down Town.


This area is also home to one of Abu Dhabi's popular attractions - Gate Towers, designed in the form of a gate; a branch of the French Sorbonne University.


Transportation Accessibility:

Getting around the island by car or cab is easy - there is a very extensive road network. 


There is also a bus service around the community. 


The community is connected to other islands by 6 bridges.


It takes about 30 minutes to get to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

