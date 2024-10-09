Catalog
Reportage Hills

Damac Lagoons, Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 174 m² to 273 m²
Bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Start price
from 2 595 000 AEDfrom 14 084 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
46%
Upon Handover
44%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
174 – 212
2 595 000 – 2 995 000
14 084 – 14 913
4 bedrooms
177 – 216
3 395 000 – 3 795 000
17 495 – 19 118
5 bedrooms
223 – 273
4 095 000 – 4 445 000
16 280 – 18 343
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Premium collection of luxury townhouses in Dubailand. Unique design enhances the beauty and aesthetics of each home at Reportage Hills residential complex. High quality standards are combined with thoughtful architecture to create a comfortable space for a modern lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage systems, and central air conditioning. - Each lot is provided with a parking space. - Residents have access to: gym, large outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, tennis court, barbecue terrace, lounge area, shops, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The neighbouring area of Dubai Sports City is a 5-minute drive away. Cityland Mall and Global Village International Fair are 15 minutes away. The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club is 16 minutes‘ drive away and the popular The Palm Jumeirah is 30 minutes’ drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Damac Lagoons, Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

