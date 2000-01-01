UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Taormina Village by Reportage Properties

Taormina Village by Reportage Properties

1S, 1A Street, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 184 m² to 184 m²
Bedrooms
3
Start price
from 3 143 936 AEDfrom 17 031 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
25%785 984 AED
Registration of the contract
4%125757 AED
Before the completion date
42%1 320 453 AED
Handover
33%1 037 499 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Sales launchQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingPrivate Parking

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
184
3 143 936
17 031

Description

The prestigious Taormina Village development will be located in the center of the landscaped residential community of Wadi Al Safa, Dubailand. This location combines natural beauty with modern infrastructure. Living in modern villas and townhouses, you'll be able to feel comfort and safety at a short distance from the main attractions of Dubai. Key features - The community is considered one of the most eco-friendly in the region. - The villas and townhouses will be designed in a contemporary Italian aesthetic with high-end finishes. - Some lots will feature private terraces that will allow residents to enjoy the sun and fresh air without leaving the property. - All properties will have fully tiled bathrooms. - Some residences are planned to have laundry rooms and a maid's room. Part of the townhouses will feature an elevator. - Various internal infrastructure: adult and children's swimming pools, gym, garden with yoga spaces, playgrounds, barbecue areas, jogging paths, stores. Community infrastructure The convenient location in the community of Wadi Al Safa will satisfy the desires of every resident: restaurants, shopping centers, stores, mosque, etc. IMG Worlds of Adventure amusement park is 5 minutes by car from the residential complex. The Global Village Fairgrounds can be reached in 11 minutes. Nearby educational institutions include Dunecrest American School, Repton School Dubai, Kings' School Al Barsha and Kids Spot Nursery. They can be reached in a few minutes by car. Advantageous location The residential complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway, with easy access to highways such as Dubai-Al Ain and Emirates Road. It will take 20 minutes to reach Dubai Mall and about the same amount of time to reach Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea24 km
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center