Taormina Village by Reportage Properties

Description

The prestigious Taormina Village development will be located in the center of the landscaped residential community of Wadi Al Safa, Dubailand. This location combines natural beauty with modern infrastructure. Living in modern villas and townhouses, you'll be able to feel comfort and safety at a short distance from the main attractions of Dubai. Key features - The community is considered one of the most eco-friendly in the region. - The villas and townhouses will be designed in a contemporary Italian aesthetic with high-end finishes. - Some lots will feature private terraces that will allow residents to enjoy the sun and fresh air without leaving the property. - All properties will have fully tiled bathrooms. - Some residences are planned to have laundry rooms and a maid's room. Part of the townhouses will feature an elevator. - Various internal infrastructure: adult and children's swimming pools, gym, garden with yoga spaces, playgrounds, barbecue areas, jogging paths, stores. Community infrastructure The convenient location in the community of Wadi Al Safa will satisfy the desires of every resident: restaurants, shopping centers, stores, mosque, etc. IMG Worlds of Adventure amusement park is 5 minutes by car from the residential complex. The Global Village Fairgrounds can be reached in 11 minutes. Nearby educational institutions include Dunecrest American School, Repton School Dubai, Kings' School Al Barsha and Kids Spot Nursery. They can be reached in a few minutes by car. Advantageous location The residential complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway, with easy access to highways such as Dubai-Al Ain and Emirates Road. It will take 20 minutes to reach Dubai Mall and about the same amount of time to reach Dubai International Airport.