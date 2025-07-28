Apartments, townhouses, villas: what to choose when buying property in Dubai?

Over the last few years, the UAE offers an amazing variety of housing that can meet any future buyers’ requests. But there are three main categories of real estate that remain in the spotlight. Let’s compare their pros, cons, target audience and investment potential.

Apartments

Who buys?

Apartments are the choice of modern, mobile, and forward-thinking people. They are preferred by young professionals, young couples, investors focused on short-term rental (tourist segment), as well as those who value convenience and quick access to urban infrastructure.

Why are they so popular?

Relative availability

Apartments often have a lower entry threshold, especially during the construction phase, making them attractive to beginer investors. This category also offers a wide range of prices, from affordable studios to high-end penthouses that may be out of reach for many.

Investment appeal

The high demand for both long-term and short-term rentals, especially in iconic areas like Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, JLT, or Business Bay, ensures a stable passive income.

Convenience and service

The management company usually takes care of the building's maintenance and security (concierge, security). Therefore, such troubles for the owner or tenant are minimized. Modern residential complexes, which usually have apartments, also offer a rich internal infrastructure: fitness centers, infinity pools, lounge areas and other options for recreation and entertainment.





Weak points

Limited space. As a rule, residential complexes have little privacy, shared walls, noise from neighbors.

Lack of own territory. There is no private garden or yard.

Annual service fees, which can be significant, especially in premium complexes.

At the moment, both ready-to-move-in properties and apartments under construction from reliable developers offering flexible installments are in high demand.





Binghatti Skyhall offers modern studios and 1bedroom apartments in the heart of Business Bay. The residential complex provides a wide range of first-class amenities, including fully equipped fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, children's play area, separate swimming pools for adults and children, luonge areas, and more. The Dubai Canal and Business Bay Marina Yacht Club are just a 2-minute away, while the Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are a 5-minute away. It takes 15 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Handover: Q4 2026

Price: from $288,359





Baccarat Residences by H&H is premium project in the center of Downtown Dubai. The interiors of the apartments and penthouses were designed by 1508 London. Residents of the complex can enjoy the services and amenities of a five-star hotel, including large swimming pool, restaurant, modern fitness center, spa, yoga studio, relaxation areas, children's room, conference hall, cinema, spacious parking lot, and more. The Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, the Dubai Fountain is 10 minutes away, and the Dubai International Financial Centre is also 5 minutes away. It takes 10 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Handover: Q4 2026

Price: from $5,845,075

Villas

Who buys?

Usually, the purchase of a villa is considered by wealthy families with children, business tops, investors with a long-term strategy for capital growth.

Why are they so popular?

Space and privacy

Separate houses with their own gardens, swimming pools, and terraces are an ideal space for family recreation and living. Many people appreciate the lack of shared walls with their neighbors, as well as the freedom and privacy it provides.

Family comfort

More opportunities for redevelopment, interior and exterior design.

Status and prestige

Villas are often located in exclusive, gated communities such as Emirates Hills, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Hills Estate, which is an indicator of high status itself.

Value appreciation

In recent years, the villa market has shown a steady increase in prices, making it an attractive asset for long-term investment.

Weak points

High cost of not only purchase but also maintenance.

Such properties are often located in the suburbs, and some people don't like the distance from the city center.

Time and resource costs, i.e. managing the plot and house yourself or paying for services from companies.

The rental market for villas is less liquid than for apartments, so they are more difficult to rent out.

Higher utility bills.

However, despite some disadvantages, the demand for villas in closed, well-planned communities remains consistently high, especially in the primary market.





Hartland II Villas is an exclusive collection of 5 or 6-bedroom villas with private pool, elevator, and 3-car parking in the Sobha Hartland II area. Residents of the complex will enjoy a wide range of amenities, including community club, jogging and cycling tracks, yoga space, fitness center, children's playground, and more. The main attractions of Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Frame, and Palm Jumeirah, are within a 15- to 30-minute drive. It takes 20-35 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Handover: Q4 2025

Price: from $16,511,895





Townhouses

Who buys

Most often, buyers are young families with above-average income, those who are looking for more space than apartments, but are not ready for the costs and hassles of a villa. Or investors looking for a balance between rental income and capital growth.

Why are they so popular?





Optimal ratio

Townhouses offer more living space and often have their own small plot or terrace, but they are more affordable than villas.

Community and security

Located in family residential complexes, townhouses provide access to shared infrastructure and the sense of community.

Location compromise

Townhouses are typically found in both new family suburbs (Town Square, Jumeirah Village Circle, DAMAC Hills) and closer to the city center.

Affordability

This is a practical solution for families looking to live in a good area but with a more moderate budget. Service fees in townhouses are usually lower than in premium apartments.





Weak points

Shared walls create less privacy than in a villa.

There are rules and some restrictions, as in apartment complexes.

They do not have the same prestige as detached villas in top locations.





Taormina Village by Reportage Properties is one of the most environmentally friendly communities in the Dubailand region. The apartments and townhouses are designed in the Italian style. The complex has a well-developed infrastructure, including adult and children's swimming pools, gym, garden, yoga space, playgrounds, barbecue areas, jogging tracks, and more. Dubai Mall is a 20-minute drive away, and it takes approximately the same amount of time to reach Dubai International Airport.

Handover: Q4 2027

Price: from $859,349

What is better for investment

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Dubai offers unique opportunities for living and investing in almost any type of property. The choice depends on your strategy, budget, and investment horizon.

Do you want a dynamic lifestyle, income, and central location? Consider apartments.

Do you dream of a private courtyard and long-term capital growth? Consider a villa.

Are you looking for a family-friendly environment, balance of space, and cost-effectiveness? Townhouses are a great option.

Key Tips for Investors