Baccarat Residences by H&H

Baccarat Residences by H&H

12I, The Old Town Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 25 m² to 1161 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 5
Start price
from 20 155 572 AEDfrom 52 826 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%1 007 779 AED
Registration of the contract
4%806223 AED
Before the completion date
55%11 085 564 AED
Handover
40%8 062 229 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
Pricefrom 20 155 572 AED
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
25
21 221 954 - 23 094 807
848 878 - 923 792
3 bedrooms
349 - 420
20 155 572 - 33 138 541
52 826 - 94 742
4 bedrooms
444 - 476
32 208 904 - 50 620 203
72 268 - 106 214

Description

A unique premium-class project in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai. The complex's concept was created by Studio Libeskind. Emulating the image of a group of crystalline forms, the main tower unfolds into four prismatic branches that soften the building's massiveness, with views of the Burj Khalifa to the northwest and the famous Downtown Dubai panorama to the south. Key Features – Refined interior design executed by the 1508 London studio (Mandarin Oriental Residences, Cipriani Residences Miami, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah London). – The interior decoration uses natural fabrics, marble, and natural crystals. – Complex residents can enjoy the services and amenities of a premium-class five-star hotel: a large pool, pool bar, restaurant, modern fitness center, spa, yoga studio, relaxation zones, children's room, conference hall, cinema, ample parking. Community Infrastructure Downtown Dubai is the business center of Dubai and one of the most dynamic districts. It will appeal to those attracted by a vibrant street life. Residents have access to shopping centers, restaurants, and other entertainments, 5 minutes by car or 13 minutes on foot to The Dubai Mall. Close by is a picturesque promenade, as well as access to high-end residential, hotel, and business centers in Business Bay. The nearest park is South Ridge Park. Burj Park by Emaar is also a 5-minute drive from the residence. Location Advantages Downtown Dubai's location provides easy access to world-famous attractions and other destinations. The Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 10 minutes away, and the Dubai International Financial Centre is also 5 minutes away. Getting to Dubai International Airport takes about 10 minutes.

Infrastructure

12I, The Old Town Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Bakery