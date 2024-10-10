Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions

Investors can be quite meticulous and often want to buy not just a simple property in the United Arab Emirates, but an apartment in a prestigious residential complex with unusual architecture and designer finishing. A good broker always has in mind residences that stand out among the mass of other buildings. We share with you information about trends in property interior design in 2024 so that no client can take you by surprise.





General Information

In Dubai and other emirates, there is a strong emphasis on innovation, modernity and comfort in the design of buildings. The use of unusual forms in the architecture of the building, finishing with expensive materials, the introduction of solar panels and water-saving elements give the projects individuality and recognition.





Modern trends in interior design in the UAE

Despite the fact that trends in interiors change every year, there are several trends that are relevant in any season.





Uniqueness. Recently, more and more investors want to invest their capital in projects that have individuality. Especially if the future owner plans not to rent or resell the apartment, but to live in it himself.





Advice to a broker! For such clients, look for properties with quality natural materials in the finishing and original layouts.





Vitality by Segrex is a residential complex that combines classic and modern design. It is ideal for those investors who favour innovative technologies and are attentive to every detail of the surrounding space. The residential complex has special layouts. For example, owners of penthouses will be able to boast a private roof garden. Studios and apartments have private balconies overlooking the park scenery or courtyard.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 646 380





Minimalism. Investors who want to buy a property for renting out the apartment often ask for projects with minimalist interior design. Neutral colours and a small number of decorative items will help future tenants or owners to furnish the apartment to their taste.





Advice to a broker! Look for a property for your client not only with minimal decor, but also with a combination of modern design and functionality.





Galaxy by Binghatti is a project with unconventional architecture and innovative design. Only natural materials are used in the finishing of each lot. The residential complex is a low-rise development, which is ideal for those investors who do not like to live in ‘high-rises’. The developer uses advanced eco-friendly technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Handover: 3d quarter 2024

Price: from AED 927 374





Collaborations with popular brands or well-known architects. Property developers try their best to attract demanding buyers. Therefore, collaborations between global famous brands, architectural bureaus and developers are common in recent times.





Advice to a broker! Always have a trump card up your sleeve: an exclusive property that you can offer your clients so that they feel personalised.





Baccarat Residences is a residential development located in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The unique concept was created by the world-renowned architectural Studio Libeskind. Only natural materials are used in the decoration of the apartments. And it is not surprising, because the interior of all lots was done by the studio 1508 London. In general, for investors who want an exclusive apartment, this residential complex is a real find.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 21 485 581





Functionality. The design of an apartment should not only be unusual, but also functional. In the UAE for the comfort of residents, developers try in every possible way to expand living spaces. Therefore, many apartments are sold with built-in wardrobes, kitchen and other furniture.





Advice to a broker! Fully furnished apartments are profitable to buy for those investors who, after receiving the keys, want to rent the property as soon as possible.





The desire for ecology

Everyone involved in Dubai property is probably familiar with the design concept of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED certification. It was created to assess the environmental friendliness of a project. Therefore, developers now pay attention not only to the comfort of future structures, but also to the impact of construction on the surrounding world.





What principles of sustainability are used in property design





The use of environmentally friendly paints by builders.

Finishing with natural materials: wood, stones, etc.

Use of rainwater return systems for water conservation purposes.

Waste recycling.

Minimising artificial lighting.

Installation of ventilation systems with filters for cleaning.





Greening of territories adjacent to the residential complex

Due to the specific climate conditions of the country, a special approach to the arrangement of the territory near the complex is required. In order to maximise humidity, developers create fountains, flowerbeds, lawns, artificial lakes and landscaped gardens in the courtyards.

Gazebos and gated locations also provide additional recreational spaces. Larger projects may include ‘green roofs,’ another spot to relax after a workday.





Altitude de Grisogono is a residential complex with the best architectural solutions and advanced technologies. All interiors are made in neutral colours with thoughtful natural lighting. The main feature of the residential complex is a rooftop park with areas for recreation and walks.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 376 000





Checklist ‘How to help the client choose an apartment with a unique space’