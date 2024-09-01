Binghatti Holding LTD

The company is on the list of the largest real estate developers in the UAE. The builder is not only involved in residential property, but also in other areas: hotels, interior design, etc.





What the company is loved for:

- Fast construction;

- Location of residential complexes in promising areas;

- High quality finishes;

- On-time delivery of the projects.





The developer pays attention not only to the quality but also to the appearance of the properties. Clients often note the interesting architecture of the buildings combined with modern technologies.