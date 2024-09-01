Binghatti Holding LTD

Catalog
The company is on the list of the largest real estate developers in the UAE. The builder is not only involved in residential property, but also in other areas: hotels, interior design, etc.


What the company is loved for:

- Fast construction;

- Location of residential complexes in promising areas;

- High quality finishes;

- On-time delivery of the projects.


The developer pays attention not only to the quality but also to the appearance of the properties. Clients often note the interesting architecture of the buildings combined with modern technologies.

10 offers
Binghatti Hills
Binghatti Hills
2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 41 m² to 175 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 41 m²from 864 369 AED
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 211 111 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 125 m²from 2 429 999 AED
from 864 369 AEDfrom 13 408 AED/m²
Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 303 m² to 2080 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 305 m²from 8 200 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 303 m²from 13 999 999 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 1095 m²from 175 000 000 AED
2 more
from 8 200 000 AEDfrom 26 854 AED/m²
Binghatti Phoenix
Binghatti Phoenix
10, 7 Street, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2025
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 39 m² to 111 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 39 m²from 783 380 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 106 m²from 1 694 686 AED
from 783 380 AEDfrom 15 932 AED/m²
Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti
Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti
20, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 170 m² to 351 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 170 m²from 11 499 999 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 243 m²from 19 999 999 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 340 m²from 35 299 999 AED
from 11 499 999 AEDfrom 62 882 AED/m²
One by Binghatti
One by Binghatti
Skyscraper Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 71 m² to 385 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 71 m²from 2 124 999 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 146 m²from 3 824 999 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 385 m²from 8 263 888 AED
from 2 124 999 AEDfrom 21 412 AED/m²
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 11
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 187 m² to 640 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 187 m²from 19 090 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 378 m²from 36 600 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 640 m²from 52 000 000 AED
from 19 090 000 AEDfrom 67 271 AED/m²
Aurora by Binghatti
Aurora by Binghatti
Samha Residence, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2025
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 35 m² to 191 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 35 m²from 711 874 AED
1 bedroomfrom 70 m²from 1 211 249 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 92 m²from 1 848 749 AED
from 711 874 AEDfrom 8 339 AED/m²
Dusk by Binghatti
Dusk by Binghatti
96/1, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 37 m² to 99 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 877 499 AED
1 bedroomfrom 83 m²from 1 637 999 AED
from 877 499 AEDfrom 18 317 AED/m²
Apex by Binghatti
Apex by Binghatti
Ajyad, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 37 m² to 40 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 696 999 AED
from 696 999 AEDfrom 17 959 AED/m²
Galaxy by Binghatti
Galaxy by Binghatti
50, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 75 m² to 183 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 75 m²from 1 381 249 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 183 m²from 3 028 124 AED
from 1 381 249 AEDfrom 13 415 AED/m²
