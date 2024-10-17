Catalog
Binghatti Hill Views

Binghatti Hill Views

2B, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 35 m² to 226 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 849 999 AEDfrom 13 671 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors46
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 48
849 999 – 1 030 624
21 224 – 23 697
1 bedroom
69 – 82
1 211 111 – 1 444 999
17 371 – 17 543
2 bedrooms
103 – 226
2 124 999 – 3 099 999
13 671 – 20 504

Description

Elegant residential tower in Dubai Science Park. The architecture of Binghatti Hill Views is an organic blend of natural materials and gleaming chrome. Intelligent technology discreetly integrated into the interiors creates living spaces where ambition is realised and the future unfolds. Key features - Apartments with designer finishes in light beige colours, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and integrated appliances. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, children's playground and basketball court, separate swimming pools for adults and children. Community infrastructure Dubai Science Park is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The community is a free economic zone and specialises in science, technology and innovation. However, all the necessary infrastructure for life is also developed here: shopping and entertainment centres, cafes, restaurants. In 5-10 minutes you can get to children's educational institutions Repton School Al Barsha, Bloom World Academy, Smart Start Kindergarten and medical clinics Medcare Medical Centre, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Citicare Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to its location near Umm Suqeim Street, it is a 3-minute drive to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Golf Club. IMG World of adventure is 15 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
2B, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport26 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
  2. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
  3. Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments
    Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments04.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
