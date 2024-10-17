Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family

One of the most frequent requests to a broker is: ‘How to choose an apartment in Dubai to live in with a family’. The selection plan in this case is fundamentally different from other property investment strategies. Comfort and safety come to the first place, not future income generation. We have prepared a checklist for you, which will make finding the right property quicker and easier.





Choosing a neighbourhood

First, the broker needs to understand the target audience. Different locations will be suitable for different categories of clients. Neighbourhoods in Dubai can vary greatly in price and infrastructure, so it's important to do detailed research before making a decision.





If a young couple without children who have moved to Dubai for work comes to you, the ideal areas for them will be the business tourist centres as Business Bay, Downtown, MBR city. These locations seem to be created for the fast pace of life and business development. There are practically no secondary educational institutions, kindergartens, playgrounds and the rest of the children's and family infrastructure. The obvious advantages are logistical accessibility and proximity to the city centre.





One by Binghatti is an elegant residential complex located in the Business Bay neighbourhood. Its strategic location makes it ideal for young couples working in the city centre. For the comfort of residents, all lots are equipped with ‘smart home’ system. Developed internal infrastructure: swimming pool, fitness centre, spa salon, yoga and recreation area, 24-hour security.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 806 249





It is a little easier to find a property for a couple without children who plan to work remotely. Here you can offer comfortable family communities with parks and coffee shops nearby. Distance from the centre does not matter, as you will not have to go there every day. In this case, you can even consider a holiday property so that your clients can feel like they are on holiday while working from home.





Divine Residencia by Takmeel is a residence located in the Dubai Studio City neighbourhood. Thanks to its favourable location, the complex is easily accessible to any part of the city. The main feature of the location is specially equipped workspaces. Residents have access to a gym, landscaped gardens and a swimming pool.

Handover: 3d quarter 2025

Price: from AED 809 000





If you are a young couple with children, you need to choose the neighbourhood with special care. It is important that the location was not noisy, there were not many tourists around, and the infrastructure corresponds to the set goals. There should be schools, kindergartens, parks for evening walks, medical clinics and shopping centres within walking distance. In this case you can safely suggest such locations as Dubai Hills, Town Square, JVT.





Volga Tower is a project located in the family neighbourhood of JVT. The internal infrastructure of the complex includes swimming pools, gym, children's playground, walking areas and others. Arcadia School, Jumeirah International Nursery, medical centres and supermarkets can be reached within 10 minutes by car.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 371 480





Property area

If we consider a couple without children, the focus in the search for property should not be on the area of the apartment, but on the internal infrastructure of the complex. It is also necessary to take into account the lifestyle of buyers and important aspects for them. Some customers need the residential complex to be ‘bustling’ with life, while others look for tranquility and comfort. Usually young couples moving to Dubai prefer studios or one- bedroom apartments. A lot depends on the family's budget. If such a couple thinks about expanding the living space, then in the future the studio will be easier to rent out.





If there is already a child in the family, it is better to buy a bigger apartment at once. Therefore, they should be offered apartments with several bedrooms (of course, if the budget allows). By the way, if the couple plans to expand in the future, two-bedroom apartments grow in value over the years.





What else to pay attention to

The internal infrastructure of the complex is often important for a family. The presence of a swimming pool, gym, sports and children's playground, green areas will be an additional bonus when choosing a property. Developers in Dubai pay great attention to number of amenities in projects. Therefore, in addition to the above-mentioned areas, many residences are equipped with spa salons, outdoor cinemas, basketball and volleyball courts, jogging tracks and others.





Lum1nar by Object1 is a residential complex located in the heart of Dubai's JLT neighbourhood. The key locations of the city can be reached within 20 minutes. The apartments come fully furnished with integrated kitchens and smart home systems. Residents have access to premium entertainment facilities such as lounge area, swimming pools, cinema, outdoor dining and more.

Handover: 3d quarter 2026

Price: from AED 887 904





For couples with children, safety is also important. Therefore, the following factors should be taken into account when selecting an apartment: non-slip surfaces in common areas, children's shallow pool, play areas with fences, concierge service and security.





For many young families, an obvious bonus will be the fully-furnished apartment, quality fitted kitchens and good air-conditioning.





Broker's checklist: ‘How to find the perfect project for a family’